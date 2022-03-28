No. 6 Gators Claim Series Finale Over No. 15 Tennessee

Florida tallied nine hits against the Lady Vols to close out the series.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The sixth-ranked Florida softball team closed out the series Saturday afternoon with a 4-1 victory over No. 15 Tennessee at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.





The Gators (27-5, 5-4 SEC) offense responded in the series finale with nine hits against the Lady Vols (22-9, 5-3 SEC) that included multi-hit games from redshirt-junior Skylar Wallace (2-for-2), Reagan Walsh (2-for-4), Cheyenne Lindsey (2-for-3) and Avery Goelz (2-for-3).





Wallace's multi-hit game was her 10th of the season and her three stolen bases tied her career-high and brought her season tally to 28-for-28. The Woodstock, Ga. native was also responsible for scoring three of the Gators four runs on the day.





Florida found itself down early, 1-0, in the top of the 2nd inning when Tennessee's Rylie West hit a solo home run, but UF responded in the home half of the 3rd inning to tie the game 1-1.









With a 3-0 count, Wallace drew a leadoff hit-by-pitch and then stole second before being driven home on Lindsey's well-place ball that zipped through the left side of the UT infield.





The Gators tacked on another run in the 5th inning to take a 2-1 lead. Again, Wallace reached base as the leadoff batter for the frame when she ripped a single up the middle, stole second and was driven home on Walsh's chopper up the middle.





Florida capped the scoring in the 6th inning with a pair of extra-base hits. Goelz led the frame off by sending the first pitch offered by Tennessee starter Erin Edmoundson (14-3) over the center field wall and senior Charla Echols plated Wallace for the third time in the game with her double to the gap in right center field.





In the circle, Elizabeth Hightower received the start and turned in 4.1 innings with five strikeouts and held UT to just two hits and four walks. Fifth year graduate Natalie Lugo (6-2) closed out the remaining 2.2 innings with a pair of strikeouts, one walk and no hits allowed.





The Gators return to action at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium this upcoming Wednesday at 6 p.m. against No. 23 UCF. The game is set to be streamed digitally via SEC Network+.





Notables:

* Skylar Wallace swiped her 26th, 27th and 28th stolen base of the season as she stays flawless (28-28) on the base paths.

* The Woodstock, Ga. native's 28 steals is the 4th most in a single season by a Gator.

* This marks the 6th time Wallace has stolen at least two bases and the 2nd time she has stolen three bags this season. * Cheyenne Lindsey collected a pair of singles going 2-for-3 in the win giving her 11 multi-hit games.

* The Chattanooga, Tenn. native provided Florida with their first run of the game as the senior singled through the left side in the 3rd inning to tie the game 1-1. * Reagan Walsh contributed her 6th multi-hit game with a 2-for-3 day hitting two singles.

* The freshman drove in the go-ahead run in the 5th inning via a single up the middle.

* Avery Goelz launched her 2nd home run of the season with a blast to dead center field in the 6th inning.

* The homer capped off her 2-for-3 afternoon making it the Myakka City, Fla. native's 7th multi-hit game.

* Natalie Lugo notched her 40th career win as a Gator dealing 2.2 hitless innings in relief.

* The senior struck out two and allowed just one batter to reach base via a walk.

* It's the 11th come-from-behind victory of the season for the program.

* The Gators were down 1-0 after two full innings of play, but battled back to win the game.

* The Gators improves their overall record vs. Tennessee to 54-31 in the all-time standings.

* Florida improves to 29-10 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium when they face the Volunteers.

* Florida held the Volunteers to just one run in today's game.

* The Gators have now held 10 teams to just one run this season.

* Last time being on Mar. 18, against Texas A & M.

* The Orange and Blue only allowed two hits on the day from the Volunteers. This is the 9th game the Gators have held a team to just two hits.

* Last time being Mar. 22, vs. Stetson.