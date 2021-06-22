** Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify?

While UF doesn't plan to host any additional official visitors in June, there will be a slew of targets in Gainesville for unofficial visits.

One of those prospects happens to be Rivals100 defensive end, Quency Wiggins, a native of Baton Rouge who checks in at 6-foot-6, 264 pounds. The Gators will playing hosting to the four-star prospect on Wednesday afternoon, while an official visit is expected to take place during the fall.