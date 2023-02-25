Starter Hurston Waldrep tied his career high with 13 strikeouts while Florida achieved its best run differential through seven games (plus-53) since the 1996 season (plus-54).

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 7 Florida used a 13-3 victory to clinch the series over Cincinnati in an eight-inning contest in front of 6,798 fans at Condron Family Ballpark on Saturday evening.

The Orange & Blue once again notched double-digit hits, led by Wyatt Langford< (3-for-4), Cade Kurland< (2-for-4) and Josh Rivera< (2-for-4). Langford and Rivera both blasted homers, with Rivera slugging a grand slam. Kurland logged at least two knocks in his fifth-straight start to open his career, picking up one double, one run and two RBI.

The Gators (6-1) opened up a 4-0 lead in the opening frame. Florida loaded the bases on a Langford double while Jac Caglianone and Ty Evans were both hit by pitches. With two men down, Rivera drove the first pitch he saw onto the berm in right field for a grand slam – his first homer of the campaign.

UF starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep was dominant in his second start as a Gator. The right-hander struck out two in the first and four in the second, as his third strikeout of the latter frame was a wild pitch that got away from Riopelle. The Bearcats (2-4) were able to score as a result, with Kyle Schupmann driving in a run with an RBI double before Waldrep punched out the fourth and final batter of the frame.

Florida got the run back in the bottom half of the second. After loading up the bases, Wyatt Langford grounded into a six-four-three double play to bring home Richie Schiekofer.

Waldrep continued to cruise through the middle innings, hitting nine strikeouts through three and eclipsing 10 punchouts through four – becoming the first Gator to set down double-digit batters on strikes this season.

With a 5-1 lead in hand, Langford gave the Gators a boost in the fourth. On a 2-2 count, the junior unloaded for a two-run shot to left field – his second of the year – to make it 7-1

The next half inning, the Bearcats plated one run on a Kerrington Cross RBI single to right field. Two frames later, the Gators answered brought the score to 9-2 with a two-run double by Kurland.

Before exiting the ballgame, Waldrep set down two more Bearcats on strikes in the sixth. That brought his total to 13 strikeouts, tying his career high.

Right-hander Nick Ficarrotta took over for Waldrep in the seventh, quickly working a clean frame. That opened the door for the Orange & Blue to extend the advantage, which the Gators promptly did with a two-run seventh. Rivera brought in Riopelle with a single to left aided by a Cincinnati fielding error, followed by an RBI groundout off the bat of Schiekofer.

Cincinnati scored one late run in the eighth thanks to an RBI single to left by Landyn Vidourek, but the Gators called game in the bottom half. With the score at 11-3, Evans launched a game-ending, two-run homer to left field. That marked the end of the game, as the run rule came into effect with Florida wielding a 13-3 advantage.

Waldrep (2-0) earned his second victory, striking out a career-high-tying 13 batters across six innings of two-run ball. He surrendered three hits and walked three. Waldrep is the first UF pitcher to strike out 13 batters in a game since Jackson Kowar vs. Texas on June 19, 2018 in the College World Series.

Ficarrotta finished with one earned run allowed on two hits while striking out two.

Cincinnati starter Chase Horst (0-1) was hung with the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on two hits and one walk. He struck out one.

NOTABLES

* Saturday's official attendance of 6,798 marked the third-highest in Condron Family Ballpark history.

* Florida's run differential of plus-53 is the team's best through seven games since the 1996 season (plus-54).

* The Gators have scored in 35 of 55 batted innings this season (64.0%).

* On Fridays and Saturdays, Florida has scored in 83.0% of batted innings (24 of 29).

* For the sixth time in seven games this year, the Gators recorded double-digit hits.

* Florida has posted nine or more hits in every game this season.

* The Gators have 89 hits through six games (12.7 hits/game).

* Saturday's victory represented the third time this season in which the Gators have won via the rune rule.

* Making his second start as a Gator, Waldrep tied his career high with 13 strikeouts while becoming the first UF pitcher to strike out 13 in a game since Jackson Kowar vs. Texas on June 19, 2018 in the College World Series.

* Waldrep is the first Gators pitcher to strike out double-digit batters this season and the first since Brandon Neely vs. South Carolina on May 20, 2022.

* Florida's 15 strikeouts are the team's most since striking out 18 vs. Georgia State on Feb. 24, 2022.

* Langford tied his career high with three hits and three runs.

* Riopelle tied his career high with two doubles.

* Rivera became the third Gator to eclipse double-digit RBI this season, joining Evans and Riopelle.

* Kurland continued his torrid start at the plate, going 2-for-4 with one double, one run and two RBI.

* Kurland has registered at least two hits in all five of his starts to begin his career.

* Evans drove in two more runs to increase his team-leading total to 15 RBI.

* The Gators improve to 5-0 all-time vs. Cincinnati including 2-0 under Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan.

* All five games have taken place in Gainesville.

FROM HEAD COACH KEVIN O'SULLIVAN On Waldrep's outing and the hitters…

"He was really good, obviously. It wasn't an easy lineup to navigate through. They have six left-handers and a switch-hitter. I thought his breaking ball early in the count for a strike, his split was really good today. Anytime you pitch six innings and strike out 13. I think Cincinnati's got a good club. We've seen some good arms. They haven't been outside as much, but they're dangerous. We kind of felt a little uncomfortable last night even with our lead, especially with the wind blowing out to right field the way it was today, anything can happen. But he was really good. Offensively, I thought Wyatt had the best day he's had probably this year so far. He looked really comfortable at the plate. Josh continues to swing the bat good and what can you say about Cade? He's seeing the ball really well right now."

On Kurland batting leadoff…

"I talked to him before the game. I said, 'Do you feel comfortable hitting leadoff?' He said, 'I did it all last year.' The thing is, I really want Wyatt and Jac [Caglianone] to hit back-to-back. I hate to split those guys up, because obviously it makes it a little more difficult for the pitcher to navigate through."

On Ficarrotta's relief appearance…

"Fic's been good. He's been really good, pace has been really good. I think hopefully down the road you don't have to use him late in the game. It gives us momentum going into tomorrow, but we're going to need some other guys to step up, especially with the two midweek games coming up. We'll continue to run guys out there, but I think after last night it was really important for us to stay clean on the mound and Fic obviously did that. He threw, I think, 30 pitches. He'll be able to give us a little bit tomorrow if we need him."

UP NEXT

Florida and Cincinnati face off in the finale on Sunday at 12 p.m. with coverage on SEC Network+. The first 500 fans receive vouchers for Florida stress balls (exit giveaway).