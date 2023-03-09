No. 8 Florida Shuts Out UCF in Midweek Action. The shutout is the eighth of the season for the Gators.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The eighth-ranked Florida softball team blanked UCF, 3-0, in a midweek tilt Wednesday evening at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

The Gators (15-3) picked up another complete-game shutout performance from sophomore Lexie Delbrey (3-0) in the circle. The Bainbridge, Ga. native turned in her longest out of the season and scattered six Knights (10-13) with one strikeout on just 82 pitches.

With only one strikeout on the night, Delbrey received plenty of support from the Orange & Blue's defense as UF turned a pair of double plays in the 2nd inning and 5th inning of action to keep UCF's offense off the scoreboard.

Offensively, Florida broke open the scoreless game in the bottom of the 5th inning. After reaching base on a fielder's choice to the UCF shortstop that retired Sarah Longley, Falby stole her team-leading 11th base of the season to put a runner in scoring position for the Gators.

Skylar Wallace went on to drive in Falby during the following at-bat when she ripped her fourth triple of the season to center field that beat the UCF outfield shift. Charla Echols came through during her at-bat to extend the Gators lead out to 2-0 when she drove in Wallace on an RBI single up the middle.

Florida tacked on an additional run in the bottom of the 6th inning when freshman Kaila Pollard roped a double to center field that was nearly caught at the wall, but fell to the ground and allowed Avery Goelz to score from second base.

The Gators return to action Friday, March 10, at 3:30 p.m. with a double header against Mercer and No. 24 Louisiana during the first day of the Bubly Invitational.

Notables:

* Florida's shutout of UCF is the team's eighth shutout of the year and the Gators have outscored opponents 155-40 through 18 games.

* Lexie Delbrey went the distance for her second-consecutive complete-game shutout of the season.

* The seven innings pitched is a season-high for the Bainbridge, Ga. native.

* For the second time in her career Delbrey did not allow a walk in a minimum of four innings pitched.

* Kendra Falby stole her team-leading 11th base of the year in the bottom of the 5th inning.

* Skylar Wallace belted her fourth triple of the season and 13th of her career.

* Wallace has scored 20 runs, produced 20 RBI, notched 18 hits, drew 13 walks and stolen 10 bases so far on the season.

* Charla Echols went 2-for-3 at the plate tonight with an RBI. It's her sixth multi-hit game of the year.

* Echols now has 25 RBI on the season through just 18 games played.