No. 8 Florida Travels for Midweek Showdown with Stetson. The Gators and the Hatters will compete in DeLand, Fla. at Patricia Wilson Field Wednesday afternoon at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The eighth-ranked Florida softball team hits the road for a solo midweek contest against Stetson at Patricia Wilson Field this Wednesday, March 22, at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

The Gators (22-5) and the Hatters (17-12) share a rich history between the two programs as Stetson was the first ever competitive collegiate game for the Orange & Blue. UF took both games of a doubleheader, 8-0 & 3-2, February 8, 1997 and since then holds an all-time record of 16-2 against the Hatters.

Last season the two programs met in home and away midweek affairs with Florida defeating Stetson, 7-0, in DeLand, Fla. and, 5-0, in Gainesville.

This year Florida enters the matchup looking to build off a successful start to Southeastern Conference play. UF took the series, 2-1, over Missouri for its first SEC series victory of the season, which also landed redshirt-junior infielder Skylar Wallace her second SEC Player of the Week award of the season.

Wallace batted .545 (6-for-11) with six runs scored, six RBI, a double, a triple, a pair of home runs and four stolen bases between a midweek game against Bucknell and the series with the Tigers.

Overall, the Gators rank nationally in batting average (.358 - 5th), on base percentage (.467 - 2nd), scoring (8.04 runs per game - 4th), slugging percentage (.598 - 5th) and walks (122 - 3rd).

Along with Wallace, Charla Echols & Kendra Falby continue to be the main catalysts to the Florida offense as the trio all rank nationally in batting average. Wallace (.455 - 25th), Echols (.429 - 50th) and Falby (.425 - 54th) are each batting over .400 at the top of the lineup and not to mention Avery Goelz (.380), Reagan Walsh (.343), Kaila Pollard (.341), Katie Kistler (.333) and Sam Roe (.327) all batting over .300 in the lineup.

The Hatters have produced a successful season so far themselves as they have racked up wins over then ranked No. 23 UCF, 4-3, No. 16 Georgia, 2-1, and South Carolina, 4-3, behind the arm of Lauren Hobbs (7-3, 1.81 ERA). In addition to Hobbs, Stetson has relied on Hannah Marien (7-4, 0.88 ERA) as the duo has over 70 innings of work each this season.

Following tomorrow's midweek is a three-game series at No. 12/17 Arkansas this upcoming Friday, March 24, through Saturday, March 26, at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark.









Wallace Garners Second SEC Player of the Week Award

Redshirt-junior Skylar Wallace was named SEC Player of the Week after batting .545 (6-for-11) and playing a pivotal role in the Gators series securing win over Missouri this past Sunday.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Redshirt-junior Skylar Wallace of the Florida softball team was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after a series of standout performances against Bucknell and Missouri last week.

The Gators (22-5) defeated Bucknell in a midweek bout and then secured their first SEC series, 2-1, over Missouri to conclude the week. Wallace batted .545 (6-for-11) with six runs scored and six RBI, which included a double, a triple, two home runs and four stolen bases.

The do-it-all infielder played a pivotal role in Florida's series securing victory over Missouri this past Sunday. The Woodstock, Ga. native drove in the game-tying run in the bottom of the 7th inning with a two-out RBI single up the middle and then worked her way into scoring position via her 16th stolen base of the year.

The Missouri catcher's throw went wide and allowed Wallace to advance to third, which then prompted back-to-back intentional walks to Charla Echols and Reagan Walsh. The Tigers made a pitching change and the fourth pitch thrown went into the dirt, which allowed Wallace to score the game-winning run in walk-off fashion.

Wallace also tallied a season-high five assists in the series finale against the Tigers and finished the week with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage from the shortstop position and turned the game-ending double play that evened the series 1-1 in game two of the series Friday evening.

This is Wallace's second SEC Player of the Week award of the season and it's the first time a Florida player has received two SEC Player of the Week awards during the same season since Charla Echols during the 2021 season.

The Gators head to DeLand, Fla. to take on Stetson in a midweek contest Wednesday, March 22, at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.