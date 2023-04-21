No. 8 Gators Conclude Home Season Against Vanderbilt. Saturday's game will serve as Senior Day for Florida's 17 seniors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The No. 8 Florida lacrosse team (11-3, 3-1 AAC) closes the home portion of its schedule when the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-10, 1-3 AAC) come to town on Saturday.

Opening draw is slated for 12 p.m. and fans that cannot be in attendance can watch the game on ESPN+ with Sean Salisbury and Shailey Klein on the call.

Saturday's game will also serve as Senior Day for Florida's 17-person senior class, with the ceremony taking place following the game. This is the 17th meeting between the Gators and the Commodores, with Florida leading the series 14-2. UF is 7-1 against Vanderbilt in Gainesville, Fla.

The Gators have held Vandy to an average of 8.56 goals per game, including a series-low two goals on March 26, 2016. Meanwhile, the Gators are averaging 14.88 goals per game in the 16 contests, with the series-high 22 goals coming in the matchup on April 18, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla.

Florida is coming off a 10-5 victory over East Carolina last Saturday, while Vanderbilt dropped its last contest 17-13 to Coastal Carolina on April 12.

Senior Day

* The ceremony will take place following the game

* These Gators have complied an impressive 52-13 overall record the past four seasons and have gone a stellar 18-1 in conference play over their collegiate careers

* They have won two regular season conference championships, two tournament conference championships and have played in the NCAA Tournament each year of their careers in Gainesville.





Tewaaraton Additions

* On Thursday, Sarah Reznick and Emma LoPinto each secured a spot as a Top-25 Tewaaraton Nominee

* Overall, the Gators have had 20 Top-25 nominations stemming from 15 Gators in the 14-year history of Florida lacrosse and the 2023 campaign marks the 22nd anniversary of the Tewaaraton award

* LoPinto earned the distinction after scoring 61 points on 43 goals and 18 assists through 14 games this season. She is currently shooting .566 and has also tallied 10 groundballs and eight caused turnovers

* Reznick has a .532 save percentage through the first 14 games this season. She has earned all 11 victories, while averaging 9.88 saves per game. The redshirt junior keeper has tallied at least 10 saves in eight games this year





100-Club

* The Gators have two athletes on the cusp of entering the 100-point club this season after three players have already hit the mark in the 2023 campaign

* Paisley Eagan is at 93 career points, with 90 of them coming while she has donned the Orange & Blue (one point at Boston College prior to transferring)

* Emily Heller is currently at 90 career points to round out the Gators on a quest to hit the milestone





Florida in the National Spotlight

* The Gators are ranked in the Top-50 nationally in 15 categories:

* Save percentage (1st | .538)

* Clearing percentage (4th | .925)

* Turnovers per game (6th | 11.71)

* Shot percentage (10th | .487)

* Free position percentage (15th | .510)

* Points per game (15th | 21.86)

* Scoring offense (16th | 14.86)

* Assists per game (16th | 7.00)

* Scoring margin (17th | 5.29)

* Shots on goal per game (18th | 24.00)

* Draw controls per game (20th | 15.57)

* Draw control percentage (20th | .560)

* Scoring defense (21st | 9.57)

* Caused turnovers per game (32nd | 8.86)

* Shots per game (37th | 30.50)

* The following Gators are ranked in the Top-50 nationally:

* Maggi Hall

* Shot percentage: 13th | .604

* Emma LoPinto

* Points: 23rd | 61

* Points per game: 29th | 4.36

* Goals: 28th | 43

* Goals per game: 32nd | 3.07

* Shot percentage: 25th | .566

* Shot percentage: 50th | .543

* Danielle Pavinelli

* Free position percentage: 25th | .600

* Liz Harrison

* Draw controls per game: 42nd | 5.14

* Sarah Reznick

* Saves per game: 19th | 9.57

* Saves percentage: 3rd | .532

* Saves: 16th | 134

* Goals Against Average: 20th | 9.89





Scouting the Commodores

* Vanderbilt comes into Saturday's game with a 3-10 record overall and a 1-3 record in conference play

* Nancy Halleron leads the way offensively with 24 points (19g, 5a), followed by Bri Gross's 22 points (17g, 5a) and Paige Finneran's 20 points (15g, 5a). Josie Ward (12g, 4a), Lila Huddles (10g, 5a), Molly Finlay (11g, 4a), Kemper Robinson (11g, 3a), Ellie Hilsabeck (5g, 7a), Cate Bradley (11g, 1a) and Sammy Nuchow (3g, 7a) have each recorded over 10 points throughout the season thus far

* Bri Gross has tallied a team-high 32 draw controls on the year, while Megan Mangines and Kayla Rieu have recorded 27 and 22, respectively

* Defensively, Vanderbilt has totaled 105 caused turnovers, led by 14 apiece from Paige Gunning and Taylor Sampone. Kemper Robinson and Ashley Sampone each have 11 caused turnovers on the year, while Nellie Blaze has posted 10

* 10 Vanderbilt players have tallied at least 10 groundballs this season: Paige Gunning (50), Bri Gross (26), Taylor Sampone (24), Ashley Sampone (22), Nellie Blaze (19), Paige Finneran (16), Kemper Robinson (14), Kayla Rieu (13), Devin Fitzpatrick (10), Remy Ricciardi (10)

* In the cage, Paige Gunning has seen a majority of minutes, coming up with 102 saves and a .402 save percentage in 13 games

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Statistical Comparison Florida (14 games) <<<< | >>>> Vandy (13 games) 208 Goals 125 98 Assists 56 218 Draw Controls 144 214 Groundballs 236 124 Caused Turnovers 105 427 Shots 319 336 Shots on Goal 237 .487 Shot Percentage .392 156 Saves 117 .538 Save Percentage .390

Quick Facts

* Gators head coach Amanda O'Leary is the 6th winningest active Division I coach with her .757 winning percentage in 28 seasons (376-121, .757). O'Leary has the 3rd most wins of active Division I coaches with 376 wins. O'Leary is 214-56 (.793) all-time at the University of Florida

* Florida owns an impressive 124-22 (.849) record in the confines of Donald R. Dizney Stadium

* When scoring at least 14 goals, the Gators are 175-2 (.989) in program history

* Streaking: Sarah Reznick has recorded a save in 65-straight games, a new program record

* Streaking: Danielle Pavinelli has registered a point in 39-straight games (tied for sixth-longest streak) and a goal in 37-straight games (third-longest streak)

* Streaking: Emily Heller has recorded a draw control in 37-straight games, tied for the second-longest streak in program history

* Streaking: Maggi Hall has dished out an assist in seven-straight games, tied for the seventh-longest streak in program history

