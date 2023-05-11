No. 8-Seed Gators SEC Tournament Opening Round Game is Postponed Against No. 9-Seed Kentucky.

Due to weather impacting the 2023 SEC Tournament, Florida and Kentucky's opening round game is postponed until Thursday at 11 a.m. (ET).

Fayetteville, Ark. - The eighth-seeded Florida softball team's game against ninth-seeded Kentucky that was originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, has now moved to Thursday, May 11, at 11 a.m. ET on SEC Network.

The Gators (35-19) and the Wildcats (30-19-1) ended the regular season with a three-game series against each other in Lexington, Ky. just last weekend. UK took the series, 2-1, over UF as the Orange & Blue took game one 3-2, before Kentucky responded to take games two and three, 7-6 and 1-0.

Florida in the postseason has a record of tremendous success, especially at the SEC Softball Tournament. UF holds a record of 36-29 in the SEC Softball tournament and ranks third in tournament wins.

The program also boasts the second-most tournament titles with five and tournament championship game appearances with nine.

Should Florida prevail against Kentucky, the team would then play No. 1-seed Tennessee Thursday, May 12, at 11 a.m. ET on SEC Network.