No 9 Ranked Nationally TJ Capers Talks Gators & More
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Capers goes In-Depth on Gators & More:Linebacker TJ Capers is one of the top players in America for 2024. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound backer holds offers from some of the biggest names in college footb...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news