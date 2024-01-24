No Brainer for Dawson Johnson





Tight End Dawson Johnson checks in from Denver (CO) Cherry Creek High School at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, and announced his intentions to join the Gator football program earlier today. For Johnson, it was a no-brainer.





"UF was a no-brainer for me. It all started with the Coaches, especially Coach Callaway, constantly calling and texting me and treating me like family. The facilities and support provided are like nothing I've ever seen before. Along with some sec ball/competition is every football player's dream."





"My family and I are extremely excited. I, as well as my family, know the grind that I'm getting myself into and cannot wait for the battle of second football and the level of competition even within the team itself."





"I don't have an exact date chosen yet, but I will most likely arrive between May 23-26."