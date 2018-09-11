GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- For the second game in a row, the Florida offensive line has come under fire.

Despite the criticism, Florida offensive line John Hevesy reinforced what Dan Mullen said on Monday, the starting offensive line will remain the same against Colorado State.

"They've got to learn it," stated Hevesy. "They've all got to learn it so it's competitive every day in practice to learn and go. The five of them played and they've got to learn from it and the ones behind them have got to learn to practice the same way."

Brett Heggie is one lineman the Gators are eager to see return to the field. Heggie started seven games last year before suffering a season ending injury, and then missing most of fall camp after suffering with a turf toe.

Although he has returned to full practice, Mullen says he is not pushing for a starting role just yet - this was echoed by Hevesy on Tuesday.

“He’s getting there. He’s had a good week of practice," Hevesy explained. "It’s still the same thing where he’s, in a sense, 30-something days behind a lot of people in terms of just playing the game again.

"I think he’s progressing at a faster pace now that he’s been back in there for three weeks doing it," added Hevesy. "I think everything’s getting better with him because it’s just practicing — not on a bike or in a pool or a treadmill or something like that. You can try to simulate as much as you can but it’s too hard. It’s not every day out there practicing in the heat, getting the reps, the physical and mental strain that’s put on you. That’s getting better each day.”

What does need to get better is the line's physical play. The Gators have not been able to produce on the ground due to a lot of missed assignments on the line of scrimmage.

According to Hevesy, he was not completely surprised by the group's lack of push against Kentucky.

"Part of me, yes. But it's part of we've still got to learn that and we've got to understand it," he said. "I think part of it was first game to the second game, that was a barometer for us of what it was and how it has to change from here on out."

Although the linemen do need to become more aggressive and hold their blocks longer, the group also needs to work on the mental aspect of their game.

During the two opening games, several linemen were caught in the wrong position, and then another lineman over compensated for the error and then missed his own assignment.

"Guys just have to do their job, whatever play's called and execute at a high level," said Taylor. "No matter which way it's going or who it's going to, just everybody has to execute."

"It's the mental toughness of 'it is every play.' It's not 'Oh, I'm on the back side of this play, I'm on the front side of this play' well it's not that block. It's just 'well he's just here I can just grab him,' then 'oh, he went hard and I didn't get him.' It's not. It's every play from start to finish you're playing that way and you're stressing your job for four to six seconds to go as hard as you can and what happens happens," said Hevesy. "Don't sit there and think 'this will be an easy one.' You can't do that. The mental toughness of doing it every play is essential to us getting that push. We stress it every day, whether it's practice, whether it's a walk-through, whether it's in the weight room. Everything you do has to be stressed."

Becoming a more physical team does not happen overnight.

"It's something that every day has to be ingrained in them of what it has to be," said Hevesy. "They have to see it, whether that's watching them do it and watching them in the past, watching them now, watching NFL, anything to me to watch other people do it helps."

However, it does all start at practice. According to the Hevesy, Monday and Tuesday's practice were filled with a sense of urgency.

"What we did in Game 1 wasn't good enough in Game 2 [against an SEC opponent," said Hevesy. "We have to play the way we play, we have to do fundamentally, technically what we have to do to be successful. At the end of the game, how it ends up it ends up. If we don't do what we're supposed to do then we know what the outcome is going to be."

"I feel like we came out Monday and today and really attacked practice harder than we did last week," said Fred Johnson."I feel like we came out with a practice and intensity that's way better than what we did last week the last two weeks.

"The way we practiced with Mac [Jim McElwain] last two to three years was way different from how Mullen practices," added Johnson. "A Mullen practice is every rep and it's a lot of reps (laughs) and a Mac practice was more of a, get the hard, get the physical aspect of it out of the way and focus on the mental later on in practice. But Mullen, it's every play, every thing, even in individual; we're working on technique and fundamentals and when practice drags long you gotta hone in and try to remember everything you've been taught and just execute."

"There's a lot more sense of urgency in practice," said Jawaan Taylor. "I feel like we're stepping up to the plate a lot more in physicality, and I feel like it's going to show up on Saturday."