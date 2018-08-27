No Huddle: Florida debuts depth chart; suspensions possible
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- There might be a new sheriff in town, but there is no mistaking which team will step out under the lights next Saturday.
Although teams are showing off some new uniform combinations, the Gators are going traditional, the blue and white combination.
"This is my first game here. You see that uniform combination, there’s no question of what team that is," said Mullen about the choice of uniform. "There’s a lot of them you can see it and you’re like, what team is it? To me, to go with our traditional uniform combination everybody in the country knows that’s the Florida Gators."
According to Mullen, he is not as controlling as he used to be when it comes to uniforms picks and certain game day decisions, however, he was "pretty encouraging" when he was asked his opinion.
However, Mullen will be far more encouraging starting Monday evening when his team practices and goes throw game week prep.
“(Monday) we’re going to introduce everything within the first down game plan on offense and defense. I want to see our guys play at a certain intensity level especially going against scout teams. I want the crispness of the practice and look sharp with the different guys the look team, the scout team is going against," explained Mullen. "They’re not in a walk through, that they know the intensity needed to be successful. I’m ok today if we make some mistakes, clean some of those things up, install some things.
"Thursday’s the day you want to look really sharp and comfortable in what’s going on. Friday you want to build confidence and understand every different scenario and everything that can happen in the game. Saturday will probably be different than what they’re used to, in how we do our Saturday walk though. We’re a little more relaxed on Friday night. We kind of really walk things though to really polish it up multiple times on Saturday. Then teach them about the build up. We don’t kick it off until 7:30 Saturday night, everything should build for that moment."
DEPTH CHART
Florida released its depth chart ahead of Mullen's press conference on Monday. The big takeaway from the chart is Feleipe Franks winning the starting job at quarterback over Kyle Trask. However, there were other battles being fought across the field.
On the offense, Van Jefferson and Tyrie Cleveland are the starting outside wide receivers, while at running back Jordan Scarlett was named the starter and Malik Davis and Lamical Perine were named his backup in the second spot.
At tight end, Kemore Gamble and the newcomers fail to make an appearance on the depth chart; C'yontai Lewis is followed by RJ Raymond and Moral Stephens at the position.
No new faces at tight end, but some new faces did crack the two deep on the line:
LT -- Martez Ivey, Stone Forsythe
LG -- Tyler Jordan, Brett Heggie
C -- Nick Buchanan OR T.J. McCoy , Nick Villano
RG -- Frederick Johnson, Chris Bleich
RT -- Jawaan Taylor, Noah Banks
According to Mullen that center battle is far from over.
"You’re getting into a game plan for those guys. It’s a tight battle, so I want to see who’s gonna handle that the best," said Mullen. "Brett Heggie’s been banged up a little bit, but he’s back healthy now. We’ll see how that works, if he’s gonna be more comfortable competing at center possibly or guard as the week goes as well.”
On the defensive side of the ball there were also some battles won.
At safety, a position the Gators do lack some numbers, Donovan Stiner is listed ahead of Brad Stewart and Shawn Davis.
“He’s had a really, really good camp," said Mullen about Stiner. "As a younger player now that is stepping into that time when you’re expecting him to kind of grow up and play a little bit more. With a new defense, I think the reps, the opportunity presents itself, and he’s taken advantage of that. He’s going to have a significant role in the secondary.”
Meanwhile Jachai Polite is ahead of CeCe Jefferson for the starting Buck role - however, it should be pointed out that Jefferson was limited for most of camp due as he was still recovering from a shoulder surgery.
“He’s had a great camp," said Mullen about Polite. "I mean, he’s had a great training camp. He’s worked his tail off, and you know, it’s the effort you give on the field.”
In addition to the battle at the Buck position, there seems to be a steady competition on the defensive line among the 2s and 3s.
Finally on special teams, kickers Evan McPherson and Jorge Powell are still competing for the starting role.
“The hardest thing for me is, I want to see how they respond getting closer to the game," said Mullen about the competition at kicker. "They haven’t been in this situation where they’re expected to go kick on a Saturday. I mean, that could be something that gets decided as we run out of the tunnel. You know what I mean?
"All of a sudden, you go in there and you get into pre-game warmups and one guy freaks out. I want to see how they react, because they’ve gotta think about it the whole week of possibly being out there and having to go do it live. I wanna see who handles that situation the best.”
MEDICAL REPORT
Heading into the opener, the Gators do have a few players that are either questionable or doubtful.
Questionable:
-DB Shawn Davis (missed most of fall camp)
- LB David Reese (ankle)
According to Mullen, both Reese and Davis will be 'questionable this week, will be a game-time decision.'
-DB C.J. McWilliams
"We'll see how he progresses as we get closer to the game," said Mullen about McWilliams injury.
Doubtful:
-WR Jacob Copeland (knee)
SUSPENSIONS STILL POSSSIBLE
A few Florida players could still face disciplinary action after meeting UF Student Conduct Code and Conflict Resolution department stemming from the on-campus incident back in the spring. However, Mullen did say if there were to be any suspensions on Monday.
"If there are, we will announce them on Saturday for you."