GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- There might be a new sheriff in town, but there is no mistaking which team will step out under the lights next Saturday.

Although teams are showing off some new uniform combinations, the Gators are going traditional, the blue and white combination.

"This is my first game here. You see that uniform combination, there’s no question of what team that is," said Mullen about the choice of uniform. "There’s a lot of them you can see it and you’re like, what team is it? To me, to go with our traditional uniform combination everybody in the country knows that’s the Florida Gators."

According to Mullen, he is not as controlling as he used to be when it comes to uniforms picks and certain game day decisions, however, he was "pretty encouraging" when he was asked his opinion.

However, Mullen will be far more encouraging starting Monday evening when his team practices and goes throw game week prep.

“(Monday) we’re going to introduce everything within the first down game plan on offense and defense. I want to see our guys play at a certain intensity level especially going against scout teams. I want the crispness of the practice and look sharp with the different guys the look team, the scout team is going against," explained Mullen. "They’re not in a walk through, that they know the intensity needed to be successful. I’m ok today if we make some mistakes, clean some of those things up, install some things.

"Thursday’s the day you want to look really sharp and comfortable in what’s going on. Friday you want to build confidence and understand every different scenario and everything that can happen in the game. Saturday will probably be different than what they’re used to, in how we do our Saturday walk though. We’re a little more relaxed on Friday night. We kind of really walk things though to really polish it up multiple times on Saturday. Then teach them about the build up. We don’t kick it off until 7:30 Saturday night, everything should build for that moment."