GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida's defense is set to receive some reinforcements this weekend.

Although Dan Mullen's side dealt with some sickness during its bye week, the good news everyone should be healthy and ready to go this week.

OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear

Amari Burney (knee) and Jabari Zuniga (ankle) both have a chance to play this weekend against Florida State - Zuniga the more likely of the two to feature.

"Burney’s got a chance to come and play this week," the Gators head coach said during his presser on Monday. "They say he’s way ahead of schedule, so he’ll be able to do some stuff today. That would be a positive to get Amari Burney back for the game. Zuniga has been cleared to go, so he should be practicing and good to go today and have him back for the game. Everybody else should be pretty healthy."

That is certainly good news for Florida's defense. Zuniga has been dealing with a high-ankle sprain since the Kentucky game, while Burney sprained his knee at the Georgia game.

Facing a Rival

The duo could arrive just in time for Florida to face off against in-state rival, Florida State.

The Gators have not beaten the Noles at home in ten years but will hope to end the streak on Saturday.

"I guess you look back in that time frame, Florida has kind been down a little bit and they’ve had a couple of good teams," said Mullen. "So I guess you could see why that happened.”

Although much is said about how beating Miami and FSU can help on the recruiting front, Mullen does not buy that.

"I don't ever know if it has as much of a recruiting effect, to be perfectly honest with you. But it's certainly the taste-in-your-mouth effect, is huge, winning this game," said Mullen. "You want to finish off the year with a win. And obviously, you want to finish off, in-state, you want to finish off the year with a win. And I know when you have in-state rivals like this, it is such a big deal. It's not like, hey, it's our state against their state, people you don't see.

"These are people that you see, and your neighbors with you year-round and the bragging rights," he added. "When you have an in-state rivalry game that you win, I think they are a little bit different than other rivalry games. Not just for us or the team. But the fans. And for everybody because this is a neighbor-to-neighbor, not a state-to-state rivalry."

However, Mullen admits a packed Swamp not only helps the team on the field succeed, it also helps sell the program to recruits and their families.

"You’re probably going to have a lot of people watching it. Obviously, a big rivalry game, exciting game. A lot of recruits probably coming to this game because of the type of game it is," said Mullen. "Winning will help, but a lot of our fans creating the environment will help. All of that leads to one goal, which is us trying to find a way to get a win.”

Spurrier takes over Dan Mullen's body?

The Gators head coach was asked about how difficult it was creating a game plan without a conventional run game, and how does he go about playing around that.

He quickly answered, “it’s very easy. Call other plays."

He isn't wrong.

The general consensus is that you need to have a balanced offense in order to compete in the SEC. In a Steve Spurrier-esque retort, Mullen simply stated, “well, when you look at us I think we have unbelievable balance. We throw it equally to all the different receivers.”

Mic drop.

GATOR CHOMPS

What does coach Brian Johnson brings to the QB room?

“You’re looking at a guy that has, to me it’s a great deal because it’s a guy that I coached a little bit, not a ton, but played the position, played at an extremely high level, is a younger guy that related to everybody in the room. He’s extremely intelligent. He coaches the quarterback in a way I like them to be coached. He has his own personality to it. We’re different in how we coach them, but we work really well together in that way and have the same goal. He’s extremely intelligent. He brings a lot to the coaching and the technique part to the game. He has a great understanding of playing the position and what it is to be a quarterback on the field and obviously extremely intelligent within the scheme and game plan and play calling. He brings an awful lot.”

Early signing period plus bowl prep. How do you balance?

“You don’t sleep. It’s a hectic, hectic schedule. It’s one of the craziest times of the year, because you’re looking at a 7:30 Saturday night game. So by the time I’m done with all the obligations of everything…get home probably about 1 o’ clock in the morning. Have official visits on campus. By the time you’re meeting with all of the unofficial visitors, you get up. You have official visits Sunday on campus, then your in-homes start Sunday night. You’re traveling Sunday-Friday. You practice Friday. You’re hosting official visits and practicing Friday-Saturday-Sunday. Then you’re traveling Sunday-Friday again. Then the tricky one is you have no idea where you’re going or who you’re playing. They let you know that. Then it gets to be a scrunched schedule because you’re trying to fit game planning in around all of those other things. Then you have signing day right in the middle of your weekly practice, which kind of throws that all off. It’s a little bit of an emotional rollercoaster that you’re absolutely exhausted from.”



