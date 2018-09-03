"Now they know what to expect for this week, from us, the coaches, what they need to do. We just have to do it a lot better."

"I think hopefully they're more confident now understanding the routine and what we're trying to ask of them," Mullen said. "I thought they were really good on Friday and Saturday, how they handled Friday and Saturday. I think that can give confidence to the guys. We’ll get after them today because Monday to Thursday has got to be a lot better.

Florida's opener certainly helped with picking up the confidence. After a 53-6 rout of Charleston Southern, Mullen hopes his team now understands what is required of them as they set to be tested for the first time this season.

"I imagine, one day, the streak will be broken. That’s just the nature of sports," added Mullen. "To me, we want to go win the game because it’s our SEC opener. That’s got to be the whole focus, and not worry about anything else. I try not to think about it in those terms, because it really has no effect on us winning or losing the game this year.”

"At the end of the day, they got some good players. They’re disciplined," Gardner-Johnson said. "They play us hard every year. They coming in with a chip on their shoulder that they can beat us."

“I don’t know what that has to do with the game this week. Our guys didn’t have a whole lot to do with that, and neither did the guys on their team," said Mullen.

Although the Gators hold the streak, the Wildcats have made it a close affair recently with three of the last four games decided by just one score. According to UF head coach Dan Mullen, he doest not even talk about the streak.

"We just got to go out there and play, execute our game plan and just do what we got to do."

Florida released its depth chart Monday afternoon.

The only changes of note are:

- No longer an OR between centers Nick Buchanan and TJ McCoy, they are first and second respectively.

-There is also not OR between kickers Evan McPherson and Jorge Powell.

MEDICAL REPORT

The scoreline was not the only positive outcome for Florida on Saturday. The Gators' injury report also did not increase after this weekend.

"We got out of the game extremely healthy," said Mullen.

The side was without several players for the opener. Here is an updated look at those injured:

LB David Reese: "hoping he would be back this week so I have to get with our training staff on him," said Mullen. "I don’t think he’s going to practice early in the week. Hopefully at the end of the week he can be ready to go."

DB Shawn Davis: OUT

DB C.J. McWilliams: "we expect back at practice early this week."

WR Jacob Copeland "going to be another week or two"

DB Quincy Lenton: OUT FOR SEASON

SUSPENDED PLAYERS

Florida is also expected to see the return of the players suspended last weekend. Senior Buck CeCe Jefferson, sophomore defensive tackle Kyree Campbell, sophomore cornerback Brian Edwards, sophomore running back Adarius Lemons, redshirt junior defensive lineman Luke Ancrum, sophomore receiver Kadarius Toney, and walk-on James Washington did not participate in the season opener due to failing to live up to the Gator Standard

There is still no official word on who will return this week or who will remain suspended for the game against Kentucky. According to Mullen, that decision will be announced closer to game time.

SPECIAL TEAMS SPECIAL'

A new day but same message as Mullen made his pick for the best plays of Saturdays's win.

“Those two blocked kicks to me were two of the best plays in the game," said Mullen. "We gave up a long run. I think guys wanted a shutout just before halftime. We tried to draw a line in the sand, we played physical, we got a stop, make a play. Were able to get a stop and the effort and strain on those two plays then you give up a touchdown later in the game. And to come out and play with that effort, that’s what we ask for.

"I don’t care what the score is, I don’t care what time of the game, our effort should never change. Shouldn’t be like, ‘Oh, this is a big play so I’ll go hard on this play.’ If you do that means you can pick and choose when you go hard. I don’t want that. There is no choose when we go hard. All we do is go hard every snap, every play, every game, every play and whatever we’re doing the effort level should never change. It was great to see that in times when there maybe was some disappointment on the field, where we were and what had happened and you didn’t let that affect the effort on the next play.”

Gator Chomps

Kyle Trask assessment

“I thought he did really well. I would have liked to have got him some more reps. I wanted to give everybody the opportunity to get in the game. They’re a trip option team so you don’t know, the game could get short and we didn’t get a lot of snaps in the second half offensively. A lot of that was our doing. I thought when Kyle was I there I thought he did a great job. The first play the ball gets launched over his head and he gets us back into field goal range. He ends up scoring a touchdown on another drive. I thought he did a really good job.”

Rayshad Jackson

“It is. I’d love to have 30 defensive players that we feel comfortable with rotating. We’ve got to get to that number, I don’t think we’re there yet, but I’d like to get it that way. One of the things I told the guys before the game and you’ll see it. It was a great opportunity that we did get to play a lot of guys. Guys didn’t get tons of reps, then all the sudden, whew, I’m tired, we get a lot of reps in practice, coach. So, OK, just get ready because practice needs to be harder than the game because when you get in the game there’s not that many reps and if don’t go hard on them you’re going to get less next week. Whoever is going the hardest is going to get the most reps. So your 15 to 20 reps could drop to 10 to 15 next week if you don’t play really hard. And so that will be a learning curve for some of our guys for how to translate how hard they need to go on gameday.”

On Brett Heggie

“I don't think he graded out. He has a ways to go to get on the field.”

On the SEC

“This is my 14th year in the league, so I think what I always think. If you're in this league you better buckle it up. The thing that makes the SEC different, you can look and say hey, ‘The top team in any league can compete with the top in the SEC.’ I'm not going to argue with that. I don't think there is a coach in this league that will argue with that. What makes this league different is the depth in the league. If you rate and say, ‘Hey, let’s compare our league's top to top and work our way down or start at the bottom and work your way up.’ And all of a sudden it's like, ‘Holy cow.’ When you get to the top, that’s where we might get even. But the other direction the SEC is a tough, tough league. It's that depth within the league that makes it a challenge. You got to bring your A-game every single week. There isn't another place. There are 14 fan bases that expect to win a championship and compete for and win a championship. I think that’s ... most of them in this league do believe that they should win their side of the league.”