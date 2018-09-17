GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Rivalry week has arrived. The Gators are preparing for their first road game of the season, which just happens to be against their SEC East rival, Tennessee.

"It's always a big game," said Florida head coach Dan Mullen on Monday. "Going on the road for us for the first time. It will be a hostile environment against a team with a new coaching staff, very similar to us.

"We want to see how our guys handle a different adversity this week," added Mullen. "I mean every week is a fun, new challenge. Last week had to play in the hottest game in the history of the Swamp. This week our first opportunity as a team, with me here, to go on the road, get a win in a big SEC game."

Through the years the Tennessee, Florida match up was a must see every season; the winner of the game usually got a leg up in the SEC East championship.

Both programs, however, are looking for a turnaround season after seeing their respective teams underperform for a few years.

You can say this game, although not as glamorous as years past, still will serve the same purpose. The winner will certainly have the leg up in the rebuild.

"You’re prime time. ESPN game, so there’s a lot of people out there who still think it’s a big game. And so I think so," said Mullen. "I think the feel within the program, both programs, obviously want to get back where this has a big, something to do with who wins the East. I think that always adds to the rivalry. I still think everybody still feels it’s a pretty big game.”

Neyland Stadium can be a very intimidating place.

“With the crowd noise, with the snap counts, they were able to get a good jump on it," said former quarterback Austin Appleby two years ago after Florida's loss to Tennessee.

The crowd noise is certainly a factor, however, Mullen and his staff are working on trying to simulate the environment this week.

“We’ll mix Rocky Top into our crowd noise. We usually have music playing at practice a lot now for our guys," said Mullen. "When we’re at home, though, we have the music on the defensive field. Because when you’re at home, The Swamp is loud when we’re on defense. Hopefully our fans are smart. When the other team is out there, be really loud. When our team is out there, quiet down. It’s just the opposite now, so what we do is just move all the speakers over to the offensive field.

" I’ll be whistling Rocky Top by the end of the week," added Mullen. "You just hear it over and over. Like every other or every third song, it’ll roll through within the crowd noise that we play at practice. You get used to it, and it’s a catchy tune.”

Don't worry, Rocky Top will not be making it's way onto Florida players' Tunes playlists any time soon.

"I don't like it too much," said defensive lineman Elijah Conliffe.

"I hope we don’t hear it all that much," added Mullen. "I hope I hear it a lot more during practice than I do on game day.”

MEDICAL REPORT

Expected to Return

According to Mullen, the Gators are expected to have both linebacker David Reese and defensive back CJ McWilliams suit up against Tennessee this weekend.

Neither player featured in Florida's win over Colorado State.

Questionable

DB Shawn Davis is questionable for the game.

"He may have the opportunity to be back for us this week," said Mullen about Davis.

Out

Malik Davis has a broken foot and is 'out for an extended period of time.' (FULL STORY)

GATOR CHOMPS

On LB James Houston

“I think early on, you know, through training camp and through spring ball, we sat down and I met with him. After training camp, he just wasn’t where we expected him to be, but ‘Hey, you have potential, you’re an athletic guy. I know you missed last season, but you’ve gotta buy into the program if you want to have success.,'" said Mullen. "Probably midway through training camp, you kind of started to see a little bit of a buy-in. I think he started to figure that out. Hopefully for him now, he sees, ‘Hey, I started really doing nothing and I started to buy in and now I’m having success. To me, the common sense pattern would be, the more I buy in, the more successful I’ll be. The harder I work, the more I grind, the more I do what I’m supposed to do, how I’m supposed to do it with the intensity needed to be successful, the better I become, not just on the field, but off the field. So, hopefully, the little bit of success I have, he can put two and two together that the result of his change of attitude and effort in which how he’s prepared to go into the games and practice.”

On the team buying in with special teams

"I'm encouraged not just with the buy in but the success we've had because I think that can lead to more buy in. They're like, 'OK, I see what you're talking about now.' Guys understand it and it builds a confidence out there within the special teams on the field. We got to get a lot better. Our kickoff coverage unit, not very good. We got to get a lot better with kickoff coverage. Punt returns, solid. Punts, OK right now. Punt team is OK. They still need to get better. Kickoff return, we didn't really get the opportunity last week. I think overall the successes that we're having can lead to more buy in for us too, but there's a lot of improvements we need to make on that special teams side."

On Dameon Pierce

"I think he’s doing a good job. The big thing, that I look for, he’s doing the things we’re asking him to do. He’s doing a pretty good job on special teams, he’s playing hard on special teams. I think he’s a good player with the ball in his hands. It’s doing the other little things that he’s learning," said Mullen. "He has to know what route to run, how to run routes, how to catch the ball, how to protect within pass protection. All of those little things, I think are steps that he’s going to continue to grow and continue to build on into the future. He’s a guy that we. … I was pleased. We put him on special teams to see his effort and his performance level on special teams. That’s usually a pretty good indicator if a guy is going to continue to take steps forward.”