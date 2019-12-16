GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Tis the season of the coaching rumors, and Dan Mullen is at a center of one NFL rumor.

The Gators head coach has been connected with the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job. On Monday, Mullen was asked about his thoughts on a potential NFL job offer.

"I don’t think it’s a big deal that people pay much attention to, to be honest with you, within the program," Mullen said during his press conference. "I haven’t seen a whole lot of that. I think our guys know I plan on being here for a long time."

One can see why Mullen's name continues to be connected with other jobs since he has done a great job turning around the Florida program in just two seasons - taking the Gators to two consecutive New Year's Six Bowls.

Although the NFL could potentially provide better financial incentives, coaching at the college level does have its benefits.

"When I said to someone who asked the other day about the NFL, I still haven’t had a second to even consider it and what it would entail, right?" Mullen said. "I don’t know. I know what I have here. I love being here. I think we’re building a championship program here.

"At some point in my life would it be something that if I wrote it all down, sat it down to consider it that it would happen? But it’s nothing I’ve even thought of. I know how it works here. I like it here. I’m kind of, I don’t want to make it sound too big, but you’re kind of the owner, GM, vice president and head coach (in college). I’ve got a lot of control here. You’re in control of everything. That’s why everybody looks at it and knows the situation we’re in, knows the type of program this is. This is not a place you’re looking to leave."

Mullen has shown that he will not take a job just to take a job - he did stay at Mississippi State for nine seasons.

"I think this, any time your name gets brought up with other jobs, a lot of times it’s a compliment. It means you’re doing well," said Mullen. "I dealt with it for years and years and years at Mississippi State. Your name would get brought up for things. It means you’re doing well within a program. I look at it in those terms. But I think everyone knows I plan on being here for a long time."

Medical Report

As one expects, the Gators have a few players banged up as the Capital One Bowl Game draws closer.

According to Mullen, Florida has rested a few players but they don't expect any one to miss the bowl game against No. 24 Virginia - apart from those who suffered season-ending injuries, like Jeremiah Moon and CJ McWilliams.

"[Amari] Burney I do [expect to return]. Burney has practiced the last couple of days," added Mullen. "[Jabari Zuniga] practiced the other day. I expect him out at practice today. We expect him to play and be healthy. He said he feels really good. We expect him to come out and have a big game for us.”

The only defender that Florida continues to monitor is safety Shawn Davis.

"A guy that I think that might still be slow is Shawn Davis...still nursing a hamstring. Everybody else should be ready to roll.”

The NFL Draft Question

Ten days ago, Florida corner CJ Henderson declared for the NFL draft. In his announcement, the potential first round pick also said he was not playing in the bowl game.

On Monday one other player cleared up his playing status:

"I will definitely be playing," said talented pass rusher Jonathan Greenard.

At this point, Mullen is not expecting any more players to miss the bowl game due to the NFL draft.

"We haven’t gotten the draft grades back on everybody yet," explained Mullen. " I think there are still guys waiting on the draft grades that way. But everybody else plans on playing. We don’t play for a couple of weeks. We’ve got two weeks from today and everybody has been practicing and ready to go to play.”

Mullen says the five underclassmen submitted paperwork with the NFL for their draft grades.

"You can turn five in and you petition for more with specific reasons. I talked to the guys and tried to limit it to five. So, I think it was five but we’ll see," said Mullen. "We did it the day after the Florida State game, like the first day possible to turn stuff in, so we could get it back a soon as possible."

The Transfer Portal Question

Just some quick notes.

Feleipe Franks and Lucas Krull remain the only two Gators to have entered the transfer portal so far.

Franks visited Kansas this past weekend, while Krull announced his decision to transfer to Pitt on Monday.