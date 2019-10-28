GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football is preparing for its third top ten showdown of the season.

On Saturday, the No. 6 Gators will travel to Jacksonville to face No. 8 Georgia.

“I’m pretty sure everybody in this room knows they’re one of the top teams in the SEC right now," receiver Josh Hammond said on Monday. "They’re competing for the same thing we’re competing for."

"Georgia is one of the best teams in the country," Gators head coach Dan Mullen told reporters on Monday. "An offense that can put up a lot of points. I think they have the top defense in the league so a very talented team at every position front and back. It will be a big challenge for our guys."

“I think it’s a big game not only for me but for our team and where we’re at in the season right now," quarterback Kyle Trask said on Monday. "I think we’re treating it like the biggest game of the season just because it’s our next game, and we’re going to do our best just to execute at a high level and play to our standard.”

Saying it's a big game is an understatement.

This is not only a rivalry game but it is a matchup that has plenty of SEC East and even some College Playoff implications.

"This game is very important for our season, which is why we're going to do our best just to start out fast and play up to our standard," said Trask.

This is not just your regular top ten showdown, however. This is the Florida-Georgia game. This is a game that is filled with tradition, intensity.

"Florida-Georgia is a fun game to be a part of, great playing it in Jacksonville which is a really unique scene for college football," said Mullen. "It's a lot of fun.

"There's not many games like this in the country so I think that part of the game is pretty special."

"Like Coach Mullen says all the time these are the games you come to the University of Florida for, to play in these top-10 matchups," said Hammond. "It’s definitely why you come to the University of Florida. I think a lot of guys are excited to get back to work today, get back to practice, get back to the practice field, get back ready to grind for this four-week stretch we have coming up.”

The Gators are coming into this game as an underdog, despite ranked ahead of the Bulldogs in the AP poll. However, Florida is not paying attention to who Vegas has picked or who is No. 1 right now. They are looking to become No. 1 at the end of the season.

"Playing college football you want to be No. 1 in the country," Trask said. "I mean, this just, it's really exciting for me to just keep to on climbing the rankings and hopefully we keep that going."