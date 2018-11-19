GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football is looking to make Florida State's season much worse on Saturday by snapping its five game skid against the in-state rival.

“That’s not good," said Florida head coach Dan Mullen about Florida's currently losing streak to the Noles. "Obviously in rivalry games those are things that you don’t like. If you’re on the winning side of it it’s great to be on a long winning streak in rivalry games. If you’re on the losing side it doesn’t feel good for your or your fans.

"It’s definitely tough," added wide receiver Josh Hammond. "You definitely get the backlash from it from social media to a lot of other different things that go into play, but I don’t think any of it really has affected anybody. I think everybody’s ready to come out this week ready to practice and know that this is our last week and we gotta be ready to give it all we have prepare at a really high level so we can go out and do what we do Saturday and try to get the streak to end.”

Mullen and his Gators are looking to "start a new streak" against their neighbors to the west, but this team also has an opportunity to end another streak on Saturday.

Willie Taggart's team are 5-6 on the year, and the Seminoles need a win this weekend to become bowl eligible. The Gators could spoil the postseason dream and end FSU's 36 straight bowl appearance streak.

"That'd be great," laughed Mullen. "I'd love to do it. But that's what rivalry games are all about, right?"

Florida State recently ended a three-game losing streak by beating Boston College 22-21. Prior to that recent win Taggart's team yielded over 40 points in each of their three losses. However, Mullen understands the world of rivalry games.

Nothing can be taken for granted.

"You throw the records out. None of that really makes much of a difference," said Mullen. "You’ve just got to go out there and you’ve got to play a great game. Guys that have grown up playing against each other, that know each other, is what makes rivalry games a lot of fun. The competition, neighbor-against-neighbor competition here in the state of Florida. It will be a great challenge for us."

This is also an opportunity for a Florida program rebuilding and fighting to earn a spot in a prestigious bowl.

"I think it’s more about ourselves and the things that we want for our future as far as the different bowl games we could go to if we come out with a win and things of that nature," said Hammond. "We’re just worried about the success that we’re having if we go out and execute like we’re supposed to on Saturday.”

Although FSU's Stanford Samuels said his side will win the game, Florida was a little more reserved on Monday - that does not mean the rivalry means anything less in Gainesville.

"You're talking a lot of neighbors against neighbors," said Mullen. "You go to the grocery store you want to have bragging rights over your neighbors for the year. To get that win, it gives all of the Gator Nation the bragging rights over all of State's fans."







MEDICAL REPORT AND ROSTER UPDATE

The Gators have no additional injuries after their latest game against Idaho and Mullen's team are expected to return a few this week against Florida State.

- OL Brett Heggie (ankle) - should be back this week

-DB Brad Stewart (quad) - "hoping to get him back early this week," said Mullen.

-WR Freddie Swain (ankle) - "He'll be back, " said Mullen. "He practiced one day and aggravated it a bit. He wanted to play but we didn’t let him. He should be cleared to go today."

- TE Moral Stephens - expected to return midweek

Also of note, offensive lineman Nick Buchanan is also expected to return this week.

However, there is one name not expected to return this season at all. Malik Davis broke his left foot against Colorado State early this season and will not feature against for Florida this year.

"I mean, he’s not going to be back unless we play in the Super Bowl," said Mullen. "We won’t be playing into February, so I don’t think he’ll be back at all."

Davis is expected to red-shirt this season.

GATOR CHOMPS

On FSU pass rusher Brian Burns

“He might be the best pass-rusher we’ve seen all year. He’s got length, he’s got speed, he’s got size, can come off the edge, causes all kinds of problems for you. I don’t know that we’ve faced a pass-rusher like that this year. We’ve got to look. … you’ve got to do some different things within your protection, you need to know where he is. You can’t just say, ‘OK, we’re just going to call our plays and we’ll leave him one-one one all day long.’ He’s a guy you’ve got to know where he is on the field. He can disrupt the pass game that much.”

On RB Dameon Pierce

“The great thing I think he’s done is come in and really learned. He’s a physical runner, he really works to make sure he understands the offense. He’s still learning in the big picture of the offense. To me, the one thing that’s really helped him and gain a lot of experience is him on special teams. He’s put a lot of work into becoming a great special teams player for us as well. All of a sudden you look, he gets is running back reps here and there, but he gets a bunch of special teams plays every week. Just being on the field, he gains that experience. That’s certainly helped as the season has gone on.”

Tyler Jordan's performance at center on Saturday

“Yeah, did a great job of us. That’s why he did. He’s been a backup for us at center. He’s gotten reps for us at practice during the season as an emergency because you’re going to look silly if you don’t have a center. Both centers were hurt. When the centers are hurt, and you have two centers down, you have to have somebody be able to play, or you’re going to look pretty silly. John does a good job of preparing upwards of five centers per game, and so Tyler was ready to step into that role.”

On C'yontai Lewis

"He's a guy when we got in, you know, he's had an up-and-down career since he's been here, both on and off the field. And these guys have really tried to buy in to what we've done, what we do as a program. I think it was great for him. I think he was shocked that so many -- that all of a sudden, he was put in a leadership role and guys were looking up to him. I think that's really helped him a lot. It's helped him personally of guys now looking up to him and him being responsible to set an example for other people. I think it's helped his attitude, and his maturity and how he's prepared what he's done for games."



