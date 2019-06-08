Torrence, who has been locked in with the Gators for nearly half a year, showcased his skill set in front of the team’s staff while participating in Saturday’s camp.

After receiving word that a 7-on-7 tournament he was supposed to play in got canceled, Torrence packed up his bags and journeyed down to Gainesville for the fourth time this year.

Although Rashad Torrence hails from Marietta (Ga.), the four-star UF pledge has made it a point to utilize as many trips to the Swamp as possible.

"It was a good feeling,” Torrence told GatorsTerritory . “Get some coaching from coach [Ron] English and just see how he runs his safeties. Get a feel for the program and the scheme of what he does.”

While other defensive backs worked with Florida signee Kaiir Elam and cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray, Torrence received some one-on-one time with English.

His future position coach gave him several useful pieces of advice that the 6-foot, 195-pounder is hoping to take with him to the next level.

“It was more of a personal feel,” Torrence said of working with English. “It was good to see his techniques and how he wants certain things to be done so when I get down here, those things are already instilled in me.”

During the one-on-one portion of the camp, UF staff member Keiwan Ratliff and Trey Dean also provided Torrence with tips for competing against wideouts.

Torrence, who checks in as the 19th-ranked safety on Rivals, also battled it out with fellow Gators commit Ja’Quavion Frazairs.

“It was a nice little glimpse of what it would be next January and in the spring,” Torrence said of competing against Fraziars. “It was good just to get those reps in and kind of see how he runs his routes. He can see how I play. Basically get that chemistry going early.”

Afterwards, the Peach State product snagged some food and spoke with area recruiter Christian Robinson about life outside of football.

“We were just talking football,” Torrence said. “Just talking about the Michigan game. Simple stuff. It wasn’t really much of Florida things, but it was getting to know one another and just a regular conversation.”

Even with multiple trips to Florida’s campus under his belt, Torrence is eyeing the possibility of getting down to school for two or three games during their 2019 season.

Traveling down to Gainesville isn’t a walk in the park for him, but Torrence enjoys these visits due to the opportunity he receives to bond with members of the program.

“Just the feel,” Torrence said of consistently returning to UF. “It’s somewhere you want to be, so I get down here as much as possible. It’s not like this in the state. It’s a natural feel to get back down here and being around who I’m going to be with for the next three to four years.

“In terms of officials, I haven’t really put anything together yet, but definitely Florida will receive one. Being that I’m a commit here, that’s an automatic.”

Outside of Florida, Torrence says that he continues to hear from Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Ole Miss.

Despite other programs being in his ear and attempting to flip him, Torrence maintains that he is not wavering on his pledge.

“I’m committed to the Gators,” Torrence said of his recruitment. “About seven months from now, I’ll be enrolled here as a Florida Gator, so, nothing has changed about that.”

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.