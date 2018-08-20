GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The wait continues for Gator nation. Florida head coach Dan Mullen did not name a starter at quarterback during his Monday presser.

Mullen did not name a starter, however, the head coach did sound pleased with the progress he has seen by his signal callers. All three quarterbacks, Feleipe Franks, Kyle Trask and Emory Jones, graded out as 'champions' after their performance during Sunday's scrimmage.

"None of the three graded the first scrimmage champion, all three graded a champion in this scrimmage," said Mullen. "So that's a real positive of the steps they're taking forward and the comfort they're getting within the system and within the offense. So I thought that was a real positive."

Mullen says the scrimmage showed that each quarterback progressed in decision-making ability and their game management.

" I think the first scrimmage we were trying to get to show and get a look at a lot of different things. I think we simplified it for them and tried to treat it a little more like a game. That helped them," stated Mullen. "Whether they realized it as much as we did, I don’t know. I think just in that term, instead of just trying to get things called and taught, to get them more into a game flow and I thought that helped them a little bit.”

Trask and Franks have had equal reps with the ones this past spring and this fall. Franks comes into the battle with experience, starting a few games last season, however, Trask has made himself into a contender after demonstrating his accuracy and his ability to read defenses the last few months under Mullen.

In the last few months, Mullen has preached that he wants his quarterbacks to know every part of the offense and understand the reasons behind every play call and decision.

"That was a big deal and emphasis on the scrimmage of why we’re calling certain plays at certain times, how you wanna handle the situation," Mullen said. "You have a second and long, what’re we trying to do, if we try this group of plays, we’re trying to get half of it back, if we call this group of plays we might be trying to go convert on this play, all of the different scenarios and then understanding why we’re doing what we’re doing. And they’re learning.

" It’s a big curve because a lot of time it takes a quarterback a year or two to learn the offense," added Mullen. " These guys have nine months of not just learning but how to apply it. I’m talking a year or two to learn it and another year how apply it before you become really successful, and that’s all gotta be crunched into a really short window for us.”

Mullen says he will to meet quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to discuss the progress of each quarterback.

"I think we’re getting guys ready to go play right now," said Mullen. "Over the next couple of days, Brian and I will really sit down and evaluate who is going to give us the best opportunity to win games.”

The head coach expects to name a starter for the opening game of the season and does not plan to use the game against Charleston Southern as an audition.

"We will have a starter for the first game ," he said. "[Thats my guy] unless all of a sudden, they perform differently on game day than we’d expect someone to perform or something falls off the cliff that way. I’d like to have it that this is the starter and we’re going to go and it’s their job from that point forward.”

Franks does have some playing experience in his favor. The redshirt sophomore finished the 2017 season throwing for 1,438 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Trask did not feature in Florida's 2017 season after suffering a season-ending injury in August, while Jones does not have any college game experience. The freshman arrived on campus in the spring as a four-star prospect out of high school.

