GatorsTerritory - No Surprise Here: New FutureCast Prediction Submitted

GatorsTerritory has submitted a Rivals FutureCast prediction in favor of Florida for a 2022 prospect who is a priority on the offensive side of the ball.

CLICK HERE for the full details and when I believe the prospect could commit to the University of Florida as well.

Not a premium subscriber at GT?

Use promo code GT60 to receive 60 days of FREE premium access!

New Users: https://florida.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=UF60

Returning Users: https://florida.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=UF60