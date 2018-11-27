GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Coming into the season every one knew Florida basketball's freshman class was filled with potential. However, the freshman class has not only met expectations, they have surpassed them.

“I’m pleased with those [younger] guys,” White said.

Andrew Nembhard is one freshman that has consistently earned plenty of minutes early this year. However, last week yet another first year earned his time on the hardwood.

When the Gators needed to pump some energy into the team after losing to Oklahoma in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, Florida head coach Mike White called in Noah Locke.

“Noah is a guy who has been defending at a high level,” White said. “He plays with a lot of intensity and his teams win a lot in practice. He’s a really competitive guy, and I wanted my five most competitive guys on the court.”

Locke played 21 minutes and recorded 11 points, five assists and three rebounds to help his team to a 72-49 win over Stanford. He started again in the next game, where he contributed with five points on 2-for-6 shooting in the loss against Butler.

With Jalen Hudson struggling, Locke is in a position to play even more minutes as the season continues. According to White, Locke is one of the younger players to show some leadership characteristics.

“I definitely got so much more comfortable than when I first got here,” Locke said. “But, that’s just how I’ve always been, I’ve always been a leader on the floor.”

“We knew he was really competitive. We did,” White said. “And that’s something we need to do a better job of targeting in recruiting, starting with me ... I’m a little bit pleased with his foot speed and his length, which allows him as well to be a good defender. And who knows, as you’re playing the SEC schedule night in and night out, he might have his tough times defensively, but from a competitive standpoint and a trying to do what we ask him standpoint, he’s doing it at a pretty high level right now.”

Locke plays at another level of intensity. The Maryland native comes from a basketball family and he understands no point is given to you.

“Coming from a family that all played basketball, we all know so much about basketball,” Locke said. “I know you got to be competitive to win - that’s just what drives me every day, just to be competitive.”

White wants that fire and competitiveness as the head coach continues to try to find the 'alpha dog' of the Florida program.

Last week Locke replaced Hudson in the starting lineup, and White says he could very well have a different lineup on Tuesday against North Florida.

“We could change it every game. I don’t care," said White. "I mean, we’ll go out and practice today for a long time—as much as the NCAA will give us. They gave us four hours yesterday. We used all four. We used two on film. Our guys are about as sick of watching film as I am, but we’re gonna watch film again today. Tomorrow, after shoot around, I’ll talk to my staff and figure out who’s gonna start.”



