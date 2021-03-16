GatorsTerritory - Noles dominate first matchup with Gators

Offer: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!

Florida has dominated its series with Florida State but the last two games have left a sour taste in the mouths of Gator Nation. While the Gators have won 16 of the last 19 matchups with the Noles, it's FSU that has won the last two, which included the final game played at McKethan Stadium.

It hasn't been a banner year against in-state rivals for the Florida Gators. In their first four matchups between Miami and Florida State, the Gators are just 1-3 with only one game left.

The Noles jumped on the Gators early and didn't let up, finishing a 10-2 win at Dick Howser Stadium on Tuesday night.

Garrett Milchin was making his fourth start of the season Tuesday night. The redshirt junior who is coming off of a 3 and a half year layoff after two Tommy John surgeries had been good in his first three starts but was roughed up early by the Noles. Milchin walked the leadoff batter before letting up a single and a three-run home run to Robby Martin. Milchin labored but finished the first frame without allowing another run.

Florida State would strike for four more runs in the second inning, extending its lead to 7-0 and chasing Milchin from the game.

On the other side, Florida State sent out freshman Carson Montgomery. The right-hander, who was rated the No. 1 right-handed high school pitcher in the state of Florida in 2020, was sensational Tuesday. Montgomery struck out the side, with a walk, in the first, and two more in the second and third innings also. He flashed a fastball in the low-to-mid 90s and commanded a slider and changeup on both sides of the plate.

Montgomery carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning before Kendrick Calilao singled to right field after a leadoff walk to Jordan Butler. A fielder's choice and a couple of singles later the Gators had made a dent in the lead, 7-2 and Montgomery was removed from the game.

Florida made some noise in the fifth and sixth but left four runners on base in those innings. The Noles added to their lead with back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the sixth, one off the bat of Robby Martin who was 3-5 with two home runs and five RBI on the night.

The loss drops Florida to 13-5 on the season. The Gators will kick off SEC play on Thursday when they host Texas A&M. The Aggies come in unranked but red hot. Their 9-4 win over Houston on Tuesday is their 11th consecutive win on the season.