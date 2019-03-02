“Everybody knows about Florida pretty much. Big time,” Kaba said. “They’ve been a winning program for a long time, so it really was great to receive an offer from them.”

Kaba, who also boasts offers from Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Tennessee, received an offer from Christian Robinson on Tuesday. The three-star prospect spoke to GatorsTerritory’sCorey Bender and recapped his reaction to hauling in an offer from Florida.

Earlier this week, Dan Mullen’s staff dipped into North Carolina and gave the green light to Clinton High School product Mohamed Kaba.

It is still unclear where the Gators would intend to utilize Kaba if he chose UF, but the BUCK position is seemingly the perfect fit due to his size and how he already plays outside linebacker.

While Kaba’s talk with Robinson was brief, the linebackers coach is impressed with what he has seen from the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder on his film.

“I just started talking to [Robinson],” Kaba said of his contact with the program. “He said he really likes what he sees pretty much. It wasn’t too much of a long conversation, but he just pretty much offered me.”

At the moment, Kaba has no dates penciled in to visit any particular schools. Although the Gators just got involved in his recruitment, the 14th-ranked prospect in North Carolina intends on visiting UF in the future.

“I have something scheduled to go there,” Kaba said of going down to Gainesville. “I don’t have a date on it yet, but it will be unofficial.”

Click HERE for highlights of Kaba.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.