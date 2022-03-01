North Florida, Florida A&M Up Next for No. 14 Gators No. 14

Florida enters week three of the season riding a five-game winning streak thanks to a series sweep of Georgia State in which the Gators batted .382 as a team with a combined 2.00 ERA.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – With a five-game winning streak in hand, No. 14 Florida baseball has a quintet of matchups on deck this week beginning with a trip to North Florida on Tuesday before hosting Florida A&M on Wednesday.





First pitch for Tuesday's game at North Florida is set for 6:05 p.m. and will stream live on UNFOspreys.com Wednesday's home contest vs. Florida A&M is set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network+. Thereafter, Florida travels to Coral Gables, Fla. for a three-game series at No. 22 Miami.





This will be the Gators' first meeting with Florida A&M this year, while Florida is coming off a 3-1 home victory over North Florida on Feb. 23. Florida has won 10 of the last-11 meetings vs. North Florida after going 2-0 in a home-and-home with the Osprey last season. Meanwhile, the Gators went 4-0 across four home contests with Florida A&M in 2021, improving to 26-1 in the series and extending the team's winning streak over the Rattlers to eight-straight games. Under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan Florida is 16-5 vs. UNF and 10-1 vs. FAMU.





Pitching Matchups UNF | Tuesday | 6:05 p.m. FAMU | Wednesday | 7 p.m. (SECN+) Opponent LHP Ryan Jean (0-0, 10.80 ERA) TBD Florida RHP Brandon Sproat





Entering week three of the season, Florida is ranked inside the top-18 by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and USA Today, peaking at No. 14 in the D1Baseball Top-25 Rankings.





LAST TIME OUT The Gators went 5-0 last week, defeating Stetson (W, 8-1) and UNF (W, 3-1) before sweeping Georgia State across a three-game series at Florida Ballpark (W, 4-1 / W, 13-4 / W, 12-1).





SCOUTING THE OSPREY AND RATTLERS The Gators have already seen North Florida once this season, taking down the Osprey by a score of 3-1 at Florida Ballpark last Wednesday. North Florida was swept by UConn over the weekend at Harmon Stadium, as the Osprey fell to 1-7 on the season and enter Tuesday's matchup on a six-game losing streak. North Florida posted a 22-23 (11-7 ASUN) mark in the 2021 season and was projected to place sixth in the Atlantic Sun preseason poll. Meanwhile, Florida A&M is off to a 5-3 start to the campaign and is coming off a series sweep of Grambling State in Lawrenceville, Ga. The Rattlers were picked to place third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason poll.





15 YEARS OF SULLY The 2022 campaign represents O'Sullivan's 15th season as the head coach at Florida. Over the course of that time, O'Sullivan has amassed a record of 591-280 (.679), passing the legendary Dave Fuller (556-354-6) for the most wins in program history on March 9, 2021. O'Sullivan's .679 winning percentage ranks third among all active Division I head coaches, while Florida's .622 clip in SEC play since 2008 stands as the top mark in the conference.





SPROAT SHINES Making his first start of 2022 vs. North Florida, right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat< set career highs with 5.0 IP and eight strikeouts while allowing one earned run to receive the victory. He surrendered just four hits and one walk.





HOT BATS Entering the weekend with a .232 team batting average, the Florida offense raised its average at the plate by .60 points over the course of the Georgia State series and now wields a .292 batting average. The Gators outscored the Panthers, 29-6, and out-hit Georgia State, 42-22, while batting .382 as a team with 14 extra-base hits.





PEN DOMINANCE Across 15.0 IP vs. Georgia State, the Florida bullpen delivered a 0.60 ERA, allowing just one run on 10 hits and three walks while striking out 12 batters. The Florida bullpen owns a 1.99 ERA with three saves and 40 strikeouts over 40.2 IP this season.





HALTER EARNS SEC AND NATIONAL HONORS After left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco collected his share of honors last week, infielder Colby Halter was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week on Feb. 28 in addition to earning mention as one of Collegiate Baseball's National Players of the Week. Starting all five games in week two, Halter paced the SEC with 12 hits and batted .545/.583/1.045 with three home runs, two doubles, nine runs, six RBI and one stolen base. Most impressively, the left-handed hitting Halter is batting .615 (8-for-13) vs. southpaws this season.





LEAVING THE YARD Florida ranks sixth in the nation with 15 home runs, led by Halter, outfielder Wyatt Langford and outfielder Sterlin Thompson (three apiece).





HOT AT HOME Florida is 32-6 across its last-38 regular season games at Florida Ballpark. The Gators are 17-3 in their last-20 regular season home games. In the inaugural season of Florida Ballpark, the Gators delivered a dominant 28-9 record at home. Florida closed out the regular season with eight-straight home series victories, going 27-4 at home in the team's final 31 regular-season contests and losing just one game in the final 13 matchups in that span.





ALL-NATIONAL DEFENSE With just four errors in 216 defensive chances, the Florida defense ranks 18th nationally with a .986 fielding percentage.





STERLIN SLAMS Coming off an All-SEC Freshman Team 2021 season, Thompson is batting .419/.457/.774 with three home runs (T-23 nationally) and a team-high 11 RBI. He batted .455 during the Georgia State series.





AMERICA'S ACE Following a stellar showing on opening night, Barco was again brilliant in his second start, allowing one earned run in 6.0 innings on three hits and one walk with a career-high 12 strikeouts to earn the victory. Barco ranks tied-for-second nationally with 23 strikeouts, boasting 17.3 strikeouts per nine innings and an 11.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His ERA sits at 0.75 through two starts to open the campaign.





SLATER-AID One major takeaway from the first-eight games of the year was the emergence of right-handed pitcher Ryan Slater as the Gators' potential closer. Pitching in the first-four games of his career, Slater held the opposition scoreless while nailing down a pair of saves -- first on opening night and later in Florida's 3-1 win over North Florida on Feb. 23. Slater owns a 0.00 ERA across 6.0 IP with eight strikeouts. Slater's two saves are tied for eighth nationally.





TAKE A FIC After being out for all of 2021, right-handed pitcher Nick Ficarrotta has appeared in five of eight games to open the year with a 2-0 record, one save, a 1.64 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 11.0 IP. He fired a career-high 4.2 scoreless innings on one hit and one walk with a career-high six strikeouts to earn the win at Stetson on Feb. 22. He later tossed 6.0 perfect frames vs. Georgia State on Feb. 25 to earn the win.





THE FRESH PINCH A trio of Gator freshmen notched their first-career hits vs. Georgia State in outfielder Matt Prevesk catcher Rene Lastres and outfielder Ty Evans Lastres and Evans both launched pinch-hit home runs for their first hits in Florida uniforms.





BALLPARK OF THE YEAR Opened in 2021, the state-of-the-art Florida Ballpark was named Ballpark Digest's 2021 College Ballpark of the Year in December. Newly equipped with permanent outfield concessions and restrooms, Florida Ballpark features a 360-degree open concourse, shade structures for fans and high definition video and sound.





ALL-AMERICAN ENCORE Reigning Third Team All-American outfielder Jud Fabian returns to Gainesville for a fourth season after producing a 2021 campaign that saw him become just the fifth Gator to hit 20 home runs in a single season. Finishing the year with a .249/.364/.560 batting line, Fabian was selected in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox with the 40th overall pick, but elected to return to the Gators after collecting Southeast-ABCA/Rawlings First Team, First Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team honors. Overall, the Ocala, Fla. native is a .247/.365/.504 career hitter with 33 homers, 27 doubles, 108 runs and 89 RBI in 140 games.





PRESEASON ACCOLADES APPLENTY Numerous Gators garnered recognition leading up to the 2022 season, beginning with a trio of preseason All-Americans in Barco (first team), Fabian (first team) and Thompson (third team). In particular, Barco received a consensus preseason All-America distinction, earning honors from every major publication. Barco and Fabian also received Preseason All-SEC First Team nods.





POSITIONAL STANDOUTS A handful of Gators were ranked by D1Baseball as top players in the nation at their respective positions heading into the season: Barco (No. 7 starting pitcher), Halter (No. 9 second baseman), Fabian (No. 10 outfielder), shortstop Josh Rivera (No. 16 shortstop), catcher Mac Guscette (No. 19 catcher), Thompson (No. 20 outfielder), left-handed pitcher Philip Abner (No. 28 relief pitcher), infielder/designated hitter Kris Armstrong > (No. 41 first baseman), left-handed pitcher Pierce Coppola (No. 65 starting pitcher), Sproat (No. 101 starting pitcher) and right-handed pitcher Nick Pogue (No. 104 starting pitcher).





DRAFT BUZZ After being selected 40th overall in last year's draft, Fabian is again projected as Florida's top prospect by MLB Pipeline, coming in as the No. 45 overall prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft. Barco follows closely behind at No. 54, while Thompson (No. 90) and Sproat (No. 98) fell just inside the top 100. The Gators' middle infield duo of Halter and Rivera recently received draft buzz as well, with D1baseball ranking the former as the No. 60 college prospect and the latter sitting at No. 78. All six of the aforementioned players were ranked as top-30 prospects in the SEC by D1Baseball, in addition to Pogue, who was tabbed the conference's No. 50 prospect.





ON DECK Following this week's midweek slate, the Gators travel to Coral Gables, Fla. for a three-game weekend series at No. 22 Miami. Game one and two will stream live on ACC Network Extra, while game three is scheduled to air on ACC Network.