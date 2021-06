Notable offered prospects expected in Gainesville on Wednesday

OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

A boatload of prospects are expected on the University of Florida's campus this afternoon, including a flurry who were previously offered by Dan Mullen's staff.

CLICK HERE to see which UF targets will be in Gainesville on Wednesday.

• Talk about this article at Swamp Talk

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter