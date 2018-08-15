GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Gators played their first scrimmage on Monday night and it was clear there is still work to do.

"We have to continually get mentally tougher in every aspect of the game," Florida head coach Dan Mullen told reporters during Wednesday's press conference. "I think we have some talent on the team. When things go well, our guys do well. We've got to learn that mental toughness of how to handle and overcome adversity. I think offensively we need to get more confidence on offense. Just in the body language and demeanor and every aspect of things."

This is not the first time Mullen hammered the point home about mental toughness and consistency. He once again praised his team's physical performance but again criticized their mental side of the game.

"When we scrimmaged we score a touchdown and it was almost a relief instead of, you know, we expect to do it," he explained.

According to Mullen, he does not want the players to feel 'relief' that the touchdown is scored; he wants his players to be angry that they dropped the pass in the first play of the series and that they were not the ones crossing the goal line.

"The one guy that dropped it should be really mad because that means somebody else is going to get a touchdown on the next play and I had my chance to get one, instead of like 'Oh my goodness, what happened? Something terrible has happened,'" said Mullen. "Just that little confidence of mindset aspect of things I think is huge for these guys to start building that and expect to score."

Starter at QB to be named soon?

The scrimmage did not result in a starting quarterback either. According to Mullen, he has not seen enough from any quarterback to pull the trigger.

"I’d like to have an answer after the next scrimmage," said Mullen. "I don’t know if I’ll share it with everybody. I’d like for me to have an answer.”

The signal callers did not have the best showing during Monday's scrimmage, and the group has another chance to showcase their talents on Sunday, when the Gators will hold their second scrimmage of camp.

Mullen is once again looking for consistency and command from his men under center.

“They’re coming along, they’re coming along," said Mullen about the unit. "They’ve got to show the confidence. That’s job one for all of them.

"It’s understanding how to play the game," Mullen added. "A lot of it is just today’s world at quarterback, with young guys. When we go to seven-on-seven now, they can light it up. Everybody goes to seven-on-seven camps all summer and seven-on-seven this and seven-on-seven that. Then all of a sudden you put pass rush, you put some more guys in some blitzes, you’re hot, you have to do some other things. Different story.”

Medical Report Card

-DB Quincy Lenton is out for the season after tearing his Achilles. He had surgery on Wednesday.

-Malik Davis, who sat our last season due to a knee injury, worked out in the pit on Wednesday after fully participating in practice the last few weeks.

"I know he's been training really hard and working really hard. He's done a good job. He's got some talent. He's got some burst. He can play with power," said Mullen about Davis. "For a guy that might not look like you're big, bruising back, can play with power and has speed. He's still learning. He's a little behind.

"He's crunched down in time even more because he didn't get to go through (spring) even though he was in meetings and walking through and seeing it in spring, he didn't get to physically do it, but he’s coming along."

Although he did not participate in this latest practice, Mullen says Davis will be ready to go this season.

-Chauncey Gardner-Johnson did not participate in Monday's scrimmage and was wearing a non-contact jersey on Wednesday, however, according to Mullen his injury is nothing to worry about.

“He’ll be fine.”

CHOMPS

On defensive standouts

"He's doing a nice job inside. Our linebackers, you know, we're starting to create depth. Jachai Polite's doing a great job pass rushing. He's a dynamic pass rusher. One of the things I talked about defensively is you see some guys, the completeness of the game. We have two big tackle corners on the outside. Also, their completeness of the game, making sure they understand they've got to play run support every once in a while and be able to do those things. We have some good pass rushers, like a Polite is a phenomenal pass rusher. Also, though, got to a stout, stop-the-run guy. Those aspects of things are coming along.

"Vosean Joseph, a linebacker, runs, can really run, can make some big plays, has to do it consistently, and make the regular every time and not just the special play every once in a while. That type of thing is coming along. I'd like to see ... I do think we're going to have at some positions some depth to really roll guys through defensively, which is the style I like to play to keep everybody fresh and really play fast for four quarters. I think we're doing a good job developing that really front to back so that we have the depth and guys being ready to go play. I'd love to play anywhere from 25 to 30 guys a game on defense and that all get double-digit reps. I think we're developing the ability to do that."

On the WR Depth

"We are going to move guys around. Guys won't always be locked into one position," said Mullen. "We'll move guys to some different spots to create matchups in specific game plans. The other one is we've worked together and Billy [Gonzales] understands what has worked.

"We'll have plays that are designed to go to a specific player. So he knows in that play to get that guy in that position. We have some of those. We have a lot of plays where we are going to run the play so it doesn't matter, the quarterback is going to take what the defense gives him and go through the read.

"So Billy always does a good job making sure we have guys fresh, guys in position to make plays and then when we have a specific play setup to get someone the ball, he's going to have that guy in that position to go make the play."