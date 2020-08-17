After a five-month hiatus, the Florida football team practiced Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown in mid-March.

The Gators were just in helmets and shorts, but football is back and the 2020 season is one step closer to a reality for third-year coach Dan Mullen.

“Good to be back out there on the field,” he said Monday. “Little bit slower start than we would have expected or hoped. But everybody keeps throwing these curveballs out there for us.

“I think our guys have done an amazing job just adjusting to all the different schedule scenarios and all the different things that are happening.”

UF was initially scheduled to begin fall camp on Aug. 7, but the SEC pushed back the start date last week. The league also shortened the number of allowable practices from 29 to 25 and limited programs to five days of activities per week instead of six, which didn’t sit well with Mullen.

“I don’t understand why it was altered. Somehow they wanted to alter training camp and decrease the hours,” he said. “We went from 20 hours with walk-through, lift, meeting, to decreased activity back to increased activity. You would rather kind of a steady growth.”

“So it’s our adjustment to that in step one. Then it’s the adjustments to students back on campus and classes starting, step two. And then, it’s us making sure we are managing and adjusting to in-season, which will greatly increase testing, up to three times a week.”

Another adjustment will be the team not staying in a hotel for training camp. Mullen said they typically use one for a week or two for team-building purposes, but decided against it this year because of COVID-19.

“When we were kind of moving around a whole bunch outside of our normal daily environment, that's when our numbers went up,” Mullen said. “When we went back to a very structured daily routine, our numbers went down. So, going off of that information, I'm going to keep us doing what we've been doing.”