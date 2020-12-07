GatorsTerritory - Notebook: Dan Mullen previews LSU, Senior Day and finishing strong

Playing the defending National Champions

The LSU Tigers ran the table in 2019 and won the National Championship. They're paying that debt off in a big way this season. In 2020 the Tigers are a shell of that 2019 team. Currently, LSU has the league's worst passing defense (313.1 yards-per-game), and are giving up 33.4 points-per-game — 11th in the SEC. Still, Mullen is finding ways to make sure his football team doesn't overlook the Tigers. "Your focus is, how do we go win the game this week and go win. Not many Florida teams have won nine SEC games in one season. We have the opportunity to do that. I think only two have ever done that. We have the opportunity to do that this week. There’s an awful lot on the table for our guys to be focused on to go win this week and that’s the complete focus on this team.”

Addressing the rushing attack vs Tennessee

Florida rushed for 19 yards against Tennessee last Saturday. That's, uh, not very many yards. Granted, the Gators had more than 450 total yards in the game and came out with a victory but Florida did it with a completely one-dimensional attack. "We didn’t really try to run the ball very much. I think our backs had about four or five carries, that’s about it. They were giving us the pass game so we just kind of stuck with the pass game.” Mullen, after getting multiple questions about the lack of a running game against teh Vols, even joked that the Gators might line up in the wishbone and run the ball 60 times this week against LSU.

Senior night



Mullen rebuffed the notion when asked if he feels bad for the senior class. The seniors, a group of players that for the most part committed to a different coaching staff. "They envisioned their senior year going to Atlanta and playing for an SEC championship," Mullen said. "So I think that's probably what they would view as really important. So it actually is probably kind of exactly how they envisioned it." Here is a list of the scholarship seniors that will play their last game in The Swamp LB Jeremiah Moon QB Kyle Trask WR Rick Wells P Jacob Finn LS Brett DioGuardi OL Stewart Reese OL Brett Heggie OL Jean Delance OL Stone Forsythe DL Marlon Dunlap ATH Kadarius Toney DB Brad Stewart Db Shawn Davis WR Trevon Grimes DB Donovan Stiner DL Kyree Campbell DL TJ Slaton



Injury news and Notes