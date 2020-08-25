OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

During last year’s training camp, Florida coach Dan Mullen thought the running game would be a team strength in 2019.

His offense ran the ball “up and down the field” on Todd Grantham’s defense in practice, but that wasn’t the case against UF’s opponents.

“You get into the season and we weren't great at running the ball,” Mullen said Tuesday. “And I don't know that we were great at stopping the run all the time, either.”

The Gators did OK in that department, finishing No. 8 nationally in rushing defense. Their ground game, however, wasn’t so hot, ranking second to last in the SEC and 107th nationally.

Mullen still found ways to produce with Lamical Perine, who became a dual-threat back as a senior. He had the third-most receptions on the team, hauling in 40 passes for 262 yards. His five receiving touchdowns marked the most in a season by a UF back since James Jones in 1982.

Part of replacing Perine this year will be filling the void he left in the passing game. Returning tailbacks Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis have both caught nine passes the past two seasons.

“They got the reps out of doing it last year, maybe not as much in a game because Perine was our featured guy. But they’re been doing it for a while,” Mullen said. “We’re going to continue to utilize those guys in the pass game. Malik Davis does a really good job of it as a route-runner and putting him in space.

“Dameon Pierce obviously has some experience of doing it, getting a lot of reps at it, knowing where to be on different routes. So I think he’s done a really good job of knowing that stuff, too.”

Pierce and Davis are two of five players at the position, including Miami transfer and former five-star recruit Lorenzo Lingard Jr. He’s expected to push Pierce and Davis for the starting job, while Iverson Clement and Nay’Quan Wright also vie for carries.

“We're going to see,” Mullen said when asked how the rotation could shake out. “Right now we're still in the learning phase. But like we've always done, you earn playing time. So if we feel that there's two guys that have earned playing time, they'll play. If there's three, they'll play. If there's four, they'll play. If there's five, they'll play.

“It's more to me of that, of guys that have earned the right to get on the field by working their tail off and doing things the right way. And if you've earned that playing time, you get the opportunity to get on the field and go show what you do. The more guys that earn playing time, the better depth you have and the better overall health you have as a team.”