The Gators have a pair of defensive players at new positions in fall camp this week. Junior defensive back Trey Dean III is taking reps at safety, while sophomore linebacker Mohamoud Diabate works at the MIKE spot. Dean played cornerback and nickel during his first two seasons, but was expected to experiment on the back end this year. “He's playing all over the place a little bit for us back there,” Mullen said of Dean, who played safety in high school. “The great thing is he's had experience at multiple positions. So when you have that, it creates the opportunity to always keep certain guys on the field and create positive matchups.” That’s what defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is trying to do with Diabate, who played Buck and outside linebacker as a freshman. He has the athleticism and football IQ to play inside, where he’s now rotating with James Houston. “He's a really athletic guy and he's great pass rusher,” Mullen said of Diabate. “We want guys who can play multiple positions. So he's the guy that we're moving around to different spots on the field to try to create mismatches against the offense. “When guys have that position flexibility and the ability to do multiple things, the key is making sure they do those things very, very well. Find out what they do well and keep putting him in that position to do well and he's done a great job of that.”

O-line progressing

Dean and Diabate aren’t the only players at a different spot. Florida offensive lineman Ethan White, who started at guard last season, is now repping at center and has shed even more weight after dropping nearly 60 pounds as a freshman. “He’s a lean, athletic guy,” Mullen said of White. White or Brett Heggie are the candidates to replace Nick Buchanon, the only starter lost from 2019. The addition of Mississippi State graduate transfer Stewart Reese, who’s been working at right guard, could also shake up the starting lineup. His veteran presence, coupled with the returning linemen, has Mullen feeling better about this year’s group. "I think they're coming along pretty nicely,” he said. “Is it because we're good at one spot or not good at another spot? You don't always figure that out until the season starts. But I will say this on the offensive line: obviously they were a really young group last year experience wise. There's a lot more veterans and a lot more experience in that group. “And I think you see that with the confidence in what they do on a daily basis, their communication, how they work together. I see a lot more confidence now. What that leads to when we gotta play against other people, we're going to see. But I think they're doing a pretty good job right now.”

New jersey numbers

Dean has switched his jersey number from 21 to 0. He and freshman receiver Ja’Quavion Fraziers will be the first players in school history to wear zero. “Everybody needs a single digit,” Mullen said, “so thankfully the NCAA gave up one more opportunity to have a single digit. I’ll get the math department to handle the relativity of zero.” Dean is one of eight players who’ve changed their number for this season: No. 1 Brenton Cox Jr. (previously 6), No. 6 Shawn Davis (31), No. 8 Khris Bogle (97), No. 10 Andrew Chatfield (90), No. 12 Rick Wells (83), No. 14 Trent Whittemore (80) and No. 40 Jesiah Pierre (32). “Guys like their jersey numbers and the number actually does mean something to guys as a player. It did to me. It does to everybody. But it’s a colossal pain in the rear end,” Mullen said. “I was hoping we’d do some like decimal points. Everyone wants single digits, so we’ve got a No. 0 right now. It’d be awesome if we ran 01. We had a 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and then 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, right, 08, 09. And 00. Then I might have been 007.”

News & notes