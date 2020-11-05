Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam is a UF legacy and Sunshine State native, but he almost ended up on the other side of the Florida-Georgia rivalry. His recruitment came down to the border rivals, but UGA gained an inside track when his primary recruiter for the Gators, Charlton Warren, joined Kirby Smart’s staff. After officially visiting both programs in January, Elam went with the in-state Gators on National Signing Day. He expected that decision to come up this week. “I knew I was going to get this question,” Elam said when asked Wednesday. “Florida had the most pros and least cons for me. I really believed in what Coach [Dan] Mullen was trying to build. And I knew I could come here and be developed by the best and to elevate my game.” Elam played in this rivalry last season as a freshman, but only limited snaps with no stats recorded. His role will be bigger Saturday against the No. 5 Bulldogs as a full-time starter. "Last year, I got in on third down, and it was a great experience. But now, I feel like I can make a bigger impact, and I'm really looking forward to this game. Like really, really looking forward to this game,” Elam said. "They're a run-first team, but they can also throw it down the field. I think they're a well-put-together team. Great O-line. You gotta play your keys, never get lulled to sleep. Always be focused and sharp and on point.” Florida’s defense was on point last Saturday after struggling to start the season. The unit responded by pitching a shutout for three quarters and allowing the Tigers to convert just three of 15 three-down attempts. “I think it started in practice,” Elam said of the turnaround. “We made a conscious effort since we lost to A&M to take every play very seriously and critically, run to the ball and communicate on every single play — even if you think your teammate’s got it. “We played with a lot of confidence, a lot of excitement for each other when we made a play. I feel like we lacked that the first two games. Well, the first three games, actually. So we had to switch some things up.”

The defense carried UF early against Mizzou after Kyle Trask & Co. started out 0-for-7 on third down and had to settle for two red-zone field goals. A late offensive surge before the half and the ensuing brawl ignited the Gators, leading to a second-half blowout. “I guess you could say it fired us up,” Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill said. “I feel like we were already fired up, coming off that two-week break for COVID. We were just ready to get back out there and play. “But the halftime thing did like put some fuel to the fire. We went back out there with the mindset that we don’t wanna even let these boys score. We didn’t want to let them have nothing. That was the mindset we had.” Mullen was fined $25,000 by the SEC for his role in the melee, but Hill respects the way his coach went out to defend quarterback Kyle Trask after he took an unflagged late hit. When Hill got injured in high school, Mullen had his back as well. “I’ve been behind Dan ever since he was recruiting me,” Hill said. “Mullen took me in after an ACL so I see it as more of a respect thing. He trusted me enough to come in, and it would’ve been easy to drop me. “From a player to a coach, I respect him tremendously. I like how he was behind his player and was mad about it, as he should be. It just goes to show that he cares for his players.” Hill is now a starter for Mullen, getting the nod in three of the four games this season. He made 10 appearances last year as a reserve, but has earned first-team reps by watching more tape. “Outside of football in the film room, like learning offenses, I feel like that’s the biggest stride I made in the offseason,” Hill said. “That’s probably the biggest thing that I took the biggest leap in. At practice we’re competing on a day-to-day basis.” Hill will be competing Saturday against Georgia star receiver George Pickens, who is due to return from a strained pec. It won’t be his first time lining up across from the fellow Alabama native. “George, that’s really my guy. We actually played against each other my sophomore year, we were both sophomores, in the first round of the playoffs,” Hill said. “So yeah, I’ve matched up with George a few times. George is a good player.”

Like the Gators against Missouri, Georgia will be without a trio of starters on defense Saturday. Safety Richard LeCounte and defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Julian Rochester are all sidelined with injuries. LeCounte, a preseason first-team All-SEC selection, is the biggest blow for the Bulldogs given Florida’s passing attack. “LeCounte is one of the best defensive players in all of America,” UF offensive coordinator Brian Johnson said. “Instincts that he plays with, the plays that he makes, he has a great understanding of their schemes. He’s a three-year starter, has played a ton of football and he does a great job. Really, really hoping the best for him. “Obviously, you don't want to see anyone get into an accident like that. But they recruit well, so it's not like they won't have anybody that's not talented come out there and go play. It won't change the scheme much. I think they're going to do what they do defensively. It'll just be somebody that's younger, and they're probably not as experienced.” UGA plans to slide Devonte Wyatt over from tackle to nose and use freshmen Jalen Carter and Nazir Stackhouse at tackle. Chris Smith will take over for LeCounte as the starting safety, but Smart has several options at the position. “We’ve got some guys that have played between Lewis [Chine] and Chris,” Smart said. “Chris has had to play quite a bit. He got to play last week, he got to play the Auburn game. I value practice a lot. So the kid has worked really hard and played a lot in practices. And then we've got other guys that have repped at safety as well between Major [Burns], [Latavious] Brini, Tyrique [Stevenson]. “So we have depth there and the ability to play. I'm looking forward to seeing those guys play, and they got a great challenge. It's an opportunity, is what I see it as, to go out and play against one of the most explosive offenses in the country."

