Notebook: Everything Dan Mullen had to say on Monday
It isn't recruiting season
Dan Mullen wasn't in the mood to talk about recruiting on Saturday night and he was in less of a mood to talk about it again on Monday afternoon. Mullen was asked if the Gators need a different approach in recruiting (UF is currently ranked 35th in the country).
“We’re in the season right now, we'll do recruiting after the season – when it gets to recruiting time we can talk about recruiting.”
You can watch the exchange, and hear Mullen end that short response with a "next question" and then hear the reporter cut off as the Zoom moderator moved on to another reporter for the following question.
I'm sure Mullen doesn't want to talk about his recruiting class that is ranked behind Purdue and Florida State but Kirby Smart had no problem talking about it after his team beat Dan Mullen on the field and has routinely beaten them off the field in recruiting every season.
Recruiting season is 24/7, 365. If you don't want to talk about it that's fine, say that. But whatever that was today isn't going to help your perception for the fans.
Looking for competitors
Florida's season has sputtered to 4-4. The goals set in the preseason are long out and now the Gators need to find something to rally around something. Dan Mullen wants that to be simply their competitive nature.
"I see the frustration. I don’t think any of our guys are happy with where we are and where we’re at - I know I’m certainly not. And as a competitor, there’s two ways to look at it, like you said, the woe-is-me factor or as a competitor, ‘I can’t wait to get on the field and go compete.’ That mindset. That competitive mindset will pull you through to go compete, and then I got to get things cleaned up to make sure our performance is at a higher level. When you perform at a high level in both practice and games that’ll build the confidence. Then when you have the confidence you have to change your mindset and have the attitude where you expect to go in, where you expect things to happen."