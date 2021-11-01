Notebook: Everything Dan Mullen had to say on Monday

It isn't recruiting season

Dan Mullen wasn't in the mood to talk about recruiting on Saturday night and he was in less of a mood to talk about it again on Monday afternoon. Mullen was asked if the Gators need a different approach in recruiting (UF is currently ranked 35th in the country). “We’re in the season right now, we'll do recruiting after the season – when it gets to recruiting time we can talk about recruiting.” You can watch the exchange, and hear Mullen end that short response with a "next question" and then hear the reporter cut off as the Zoom moderator moved on to another reporter for the following question.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgdmlkZW8gb2YgdGhpcyBpcyBldmVuIHdvcnNlIPCfmLMgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1BiNXBVbGxLQWQiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Q YjVwVWxsS0FkPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNVZ2VnJHSWpN MiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzVWdlZyR0lqTTI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg RGF5bmUgWW91bmcgKEBkYXluZXlvdW5nKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RheW5leW91bmcvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTUyMjMzNzAwMzE3Njc1 NTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

I'm sure Mullen doesn't want to talk about his recruiting class that is ranked behind Purdue and Florida State but Kirby Smart had no problem talking about it after his team beat Dan Mullen on the field and has routinely beaten them off the field in recruiting every season. Recruiting season is 24/7, 365. If you don't want to talk about it that's fine, say that. But whatever that was today isn't going to help your perception for the fans.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LaXJieSBTbWFydCBmdWxsIHJlc3BvbnNlIG9uIHJlY3J1aXRpbmcg YXQgdGhpcyBsZXZlbC4gPGJyPjxicj5EZWZpbml0ZWx5IHBheWluZyBvZmYg Zm9yIEdlb3JnaWEuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WMXJmRGZoQ2FJ Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVjFyZkRmaENhSTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBU cmV5IFdhbGxhY2UgKEBUcmV5V2FsbGFjZV8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHJleVdhbGxhY2VfL3N0YXR1cy8xNDU0NjE3NzE1MjQ3 OTE1MDA4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMzEsIDIwMjE8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

