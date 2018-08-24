GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Todd Grantham has had just a few practices to install his defense at Florida.

"I would say as a group, I’ve been pleased with how we’ve moved forward," said the Gators defensive coordinator.

Grantham is no stranger to turning a defense around. The coach was instrumental in Mississippi State's turnaround when he arrived in Starkville, and he is confident they can find success in Gainesville.

"We really truly believe play to your identity and be what you want to be and that’s what we are really selling to our guys," said explained Grantham. "You will see flashes of it. We just got to continue to develop that and the habits needed to be that kind of team.

"It is a process in trying to educate guys and saying this is the standard we want; these are the things that are important as far as effort, physicality and doing those kind of things, and you got to develop those talents," he added. "There isn't any magic dust develop at a top defense. It's a lot of work and a lot of preparations but there is a certain amount of relentless effort that’s involved. I would say that those guys last year really had that relentless effort."

A lot has been made about Florida's switch to the 3-4 scheme under Grantham, however, the defensive coordinator does not see it to be a problem with his current personnel, because again this team will play to their identity.

“We’ll play our system. Every year you’re going to change your system to the players you have and you’re going to try to always try to enhance the talents of the players you have and their skill sets," he said. "You’re always evolving relative to your personnel. We’ll be fully prepared for anybody that we play this year, schematically, that it won’t be because, ‘hey, we’re new.’ There won’t be any excuses because we’re new. We’ll be prepared. We’ll be ready. We just have to go play.”

Standing Out

Grantham has been quite impressed with his group so far this fall camp. Although the defensive coordinator did mention corners, Marco Wilson and CJ Henderson, the coach points to Jachai Polite as a guy that has made flashes this camp season.

"He’s got some ability, he’s got some edge rush to him," said the Florida assistant. "He’s understanding the value of going hard all the time and playing that way. I certainly look forward to getting him on the field next Saturday and watching him play.”

The defensive lineman is one of the defenders that has picked up the 'juice guy' award from his team this fall camp.

Depth at Safety

Florida has a thin secondary after Ron English saw his unit's numbers dwindle after a few of his men suffered injuries. Although, the Gators needed to move running back Iverson Clement to safety in order to have successful reps at practice, Grantham is not concerned by the depth at safety.

"Injuries are part of the game and it’s next-man-up attitude," he explained. "I’ve always been a believer that injuries create depth because what it does is it creates opportunity for guys to play and earn reps. As they get those reps and develop, when other guys come back, all of a sudden you’re deeper. Because sometimes as a coach you may not play a guy because of these other players and the amount of the time they’ve played and their production."

Grantham is also at ease due to his confidence in the talent he has in the room.

“When you look at our safeties, first of all [Donovan] Stiner, young guy that I’ve seen really progress, has shown the ability to tackle in space and continues to get better. Jeawon Taylor is a guy who’s played both spots. Brad Stewart has played both spots for us."

It also helps that the aforementioned Clement has experience playing defensive back in high school and was recruited as an athlete by several programs. Grantham says they will continue to monitor the New Jersey native's development.

"I think with him, we’ll continue to work and develop him, just see how he progresses throughout the rest of the fall camp and early part of the season. See what he can do. That’s where we are with him.”



Freshman will play

The secondary was injected with talent with this latest signing class. Florida signed a number of talented playmakers including four-star cornerback Trey Dean, who is expected to contribute this year.

"“Trey’s going to play. Trey will be in a rotation," affirmed Grantham. "He’s really competitive. He’s got good size, he’s got all the skill sets you want in a corner, he’s really worked to improve to the fundamentals understanding leverages and why they’re important. But he’s probably one of the most competitive guys I’ve been around. I think that’s allowed him to excel early and we’re certainly going to play him this year and get him in the rotation to help us.”



The linebackers not named Reese

The secondary is not the only position, Florida is looking at its depth.

As the Gators continue to monitor David Reese's injury moving forward, Grantham is happy with his depth at linebacker.

“Vosean [Joseph] is a guy that’s really explosive, really fast, can be disruptive in his skill set. Rayshad Jackson is a very conscientious guy that has shown the ability to play either spot. Kylan [Johnson] is a guy that is really kind of been playing a little bit more of the money position for us as of late. Solid. James Houston is a guy that’s kind of really kept fighting and getting there. Been pleased with his progress. Ventrell [Miller] is a guy that’s a young player that will flash. As he continues to develop, he’ll be a solid player for us.

"We’re really young there in that area. All of those guys have flashed at times. It’s just a matter of us developing the consistency we need to be the kind of defense we want to be.”

Gator Chomps

How are Conliffe and Slaton doing?

“They made strides. If you were to say on day one from spring to now, they have completely different players. They worked at perfecting their craft and to be an all- around pro and all-around player, you have to do the things that we just talked about. Not only on the field but you got to do it with your nutrition; you got to do it in the weight room. You are not going to feel great every day, but you have to push yourself through. The biggest thing is when you are trying to develop there is always that barrier, everyone is going to have that breaking point, and what you have to do is push yourself through that barrier to take that next step and I think those guys have done a good job at working to make that incline to be the kind of players they want to be and we want to be.”



