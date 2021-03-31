GatorsTerritory - Notebook: Florida Gators Pro Day

OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!

Without a NFL Combine in 2021 individual Pro Days have taken a whole new level of importance for NFL Draft prospects.

Florida had 16 prospects working out on Wednesday but the show revolved around Kyle Pitts, Kyle Trask, and Kadarius Toney. Cornerback Marco Wilson did his best to steal the show with some eye-popping numbers of his own.

"Well that's what we want here, obviously," Dan Mullen said on the SEC Network broadcast. "You want to have the players and the talent of players that these guys are continuing to work, get better and have the opportunity to go on and play at the next level. Every young guy's dream."