GatorsTerritory - Notebook: Florida Gators Pro Day

Notebook: Florida Gators Pro Day
OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!
Without a NFL Combine in 2021 individual Pro Days have taken a whole new level of importance for NFL Draft prospects.
Florida had 16 prospects working out on Wednesday but the show revolved around Kyle Pitts, Kyle Trask, and Kadarius Toney. Cornerback Marco Wilson did his best to steal the show with some eye-popping numbers of his own.
"Well that's what we want here, obviously," Dan Mullen said on the SEC Network broadcast. "You want to have the players and the talent of players that these guys are continuing to work, get better and have the opportunity to go on and play at the next level. Every young guy's dream."
Participating Gators
DT Kyree Campbell, S Shawn Davis, LS Brett DioGuardi, DL Marlon Dunlap Jr., OT Stone Forsythe, WR Trevon Grimes, OG/C Brett Heggie, K Evan McPherson, DB Nick Oelrich, TE Kyle Pitts, DL Tedarrell Slaton Jr., S Brad Stewart Jr., S Donovan Stiner, WR Kadarius Toney, QB Kyle Trask, DB Marco Wilson, DL Adam Shuler, TE Kalif Jackson, OL Martez Ivey.
The Kyle Pitts show
All 32 NFL teams were represented in Gainesville on Wednesday morning and Kyle Pitts put on a show. Pitts' wingspan is the longest ever recorded by more than half an inch.
Height: 6’5 5/8”
Weight: 245
Hand size: 10 5/8
Arm: 33 4/8
Wingspan: 83 3/8
Broad Jump: 10'9"
Vertical:
Bench press: 22 reps
Kyle Pitts is a cheat code 👀🎮— PFF (@PFF) March 31, 2021
pic.twitter.com/flguPkgZhs
Kyle Pitts' 40-time
🏃🏾♂️💨 @kylepitts__ 4.45 pic.twitter.com/8geCtbEJbj— Gators Football (@GatorsFB) March 31, 2021
Kadarius Toney's 40
4.39 for @0fficialC2N 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PUgYnPpsOs— Gators Football (@GatorsFB) March 31, 2021
Marco Wilson can fly
Wilson ran an unofficial 4.34 40-yard dash, according to someone who was at the event.
Wilson also posted 26 reps at 225-pounds on the bench press, a great number for a defensive back.
@MJW_era wow 😳 pic.twitter.com/DYpYObqGAn— King Rich🥀🏳 (@richardg813) March 31, 2021
Gators Territory will continue to add to this story throughout the day.