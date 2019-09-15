LEXINGTON, Ky.-- In Florida's win over UT-Martin, Dan Mullen said he had to have a "not so friendly" halftime talk with his team.

This week the Gators head coach did not have a problem with Florida's mentality.

"I thought last week I didn’t like our mindset as much," said Mullen. "This week it wasn’t our mindset, we were just making simple mistakes. And the key for me was if we believe we’re going to win the game, there’s a chance because we made some mistakes it was going to come down the wire and what we needed to do is continually believe we were going to win the game. We did it.”

The Gators rallied after they saw their quarterback, Feleipe Franks, carted off the field. Kyle Trask was able to lead the offense to two scoring drives to take the 29-21 win, while the defense was able to secure much needed stops - something the defense failed to do in the first half.

"We've still got a long way to go," said Mullen. " I think Kentucky's an excellent football team. I think we came on the road and got in a very tough environment, we came and got a big-time win. And I think we, when dealing with adversity, we found ways to win. We've had a couple of tough games, you know what I mean? We've been in the season five weeks, we've played one game in the Swamp."

Injury bug hits Florida

Of course the biggest story surrounding the Gators on Saturday is Florida's injury concern.

Prior to the game on Saturday, the Gators were already expected to be without receiver Kadarius Toney for a couple of weeks due to a shoulder injury, while CJ Henderson was set to be week-to-week with an ankle injury.

Henderson did miss the SEC opener but he was not the only one.

As our Gators Territory subscribers found out on Thursday, Amari Burney was not looking like his return was imminent. The Florida linebacker, who was banged up after the Miami win, also missed the contest on Saturday.

Florida came out even more banged up in the win over the Wildcat. The Gators are now expected to lose quarterback Feleipe Franks for the rest of the season with what appears to be a dislocated ankle.

"We need to get healthy. We need to get healthy," Mullen said. "In recruiting, eventually we'll build up the depth hopefully where we can get through some of this."

Although Franks' injury grabbed most of the headlines, and understandably so, it was not the only injury notes on Saturday night. Defensive end Jabari Zuniga looks to have injured a foot or ankle injury in the first series against UK. Zuniga did manage to return in the second half but that return was short lived.

Jonathan Greenard was also seen sporting a protective boot on his right foot during his post game interviews. He told reporters that he tweaked his ankle but should be fine.

"We need to get healthy," Mullen said. "But we get to go to the Swamp for the next three weeks. We're going to be home next week, and I know it's early kick, but I'll tell you what, we need 90,000 in the Gator Nation giving us an advantage making that place, I mean, just crazy for the other team."