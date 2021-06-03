Notebook: Gators done tinkering with lineup, rotation

The Florida Gators will start their road to Omaha this weekend as the hosts of the Gainesville Regional. Florida welcomes the Miami Hurricanes, South Alabama Jaguars, and South Florida Bulls. 2021 has been a rollercoaster of a season for the Gators but they come into the NCAA Tournament after a good showing in Hoover for the SEC Tournament. Kevin O'Sullivan met with the media Thursday afternoon to preview the regional as well as talk about where his team is as they head into the NCAA Tournament.



Pitching Plan

Over the years Kevin O'Sullivan has used different philosophies when it comes to the NCAA Regional. He's thrown his best pitcher in the opening game against the four seed in the tournament and he's also saved his best pitcher for a potential matchup with the two seed in the second game. O'Sullivan has had to tinker and massage his pitching rotation and lineup more this season than he ever has in Gainesville. With the tournament upon him, Sully is opting to keep it simple. Tommy Mace will start Friday at noon against USF with HUnter Barco slated to start game two and Franco Alemán in game three.



“It was pretty plain and simple once the bracket came out on Monday that we’re just going to stay our normal rotation with Tommy (Mace) on the first game, for sure. Then, obviously, (Hunter) Barco and Franco (Alemán) in that order. I don’t think there’s any guessing at this point. I think the field is really competitive. There’s a lot of parity. I don’t think we have the opportunity to start moving things around. We’ll keep it simple and stay with the same rotation.” — Kevin O'Sullivan

Full Capacity for the First time

The brand new $65 million dollar Florida Ballpark has been home to the Gators all season but has yet to allow a full capacity crowd for a game. That will change during the NCAA Tournament with the Gators allowing a full crowd for the first time. Florida Ballpark has 4,000 chairbacks, 700 club seats, and berm seating for over 2,000 spectators. Several Florida administrators have estimated that they could get upwards of 10,000 people into the stadium when you consider all of the standing room as the park has a full 360-degree concourse with ample room to attend a game in the outfield to accompany the general seating and standing room only areas.

“I’m really excited and I know our players are too to have full capacity. We’ve already had good atmospheres but I’m really looking forward to this weekend and having full capacity. It should be a lot of fun.” — Kevin O'Sullivan

Tinkering done