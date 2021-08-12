Notebook: Gators finish first week of Fall camp

The Gators are one week into fall camp as they inch closer to their September 4 Opener. Thursday was Florida's first off day, they will practice on Friday, do a walk through on Saturday, and will have a scrimmage on Sunday in the Swamp. With one week down Dan Mullen met with the media to discuss where his team is.

Major injury news

Junior cornerback Jaydon Hill suffered an ACL tear during the first few days of practice and will miss the 2021 season. "Very unfortunate when you’ve got to deal with injuries. It’s really a tragedy with the amount of work that these guys put in, how hard they put in. Both of them were non-contact injuries. Just kind of a shame that stuff happens." The Gators have depth at the position with Missouri transfer Jadarrius Perkins and redshirt freshman Avery Helm. True freshman Jason Marshall has also been impressive since he enrolled early last spring.

Punt/Kick return

Last season Kadarius Toney handled every punt and half of Florida's kick returns. With Toney now playing for the New York Giants, the Gators needed to find a new playmaker to take over. Dan Mullen singled out a couple of players that will get looks on those teams. “Fenley coming out of high school, obviously everybody knew that was a guy that was very much a utility player, a really good football player, can return punts, can return kicks, can move him around defensively. A guy who has a really natural instinct for the ball. Obviously, in the return games he’s up there big. Trying to work Demarkus Bowman into that situation to return kicks. For new guys, I’m trying to think who else we got back there … we really just started with kickoff return so I haven’t seen those guys do that. Punt return, obviously you have Xzavier Henderson back there, Kaiir Elam, guys that have been back there in the past to go do that stuff as well." Ja'Markis Weston will also get a look at kick return.

Tyreak Sapp

The Gators have been waiting for four star defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp to get to campus. Sapp had some issues with a class, which led him to being a late arrival but, as of Thursday, still had yet to join the team. "We're hoping (to get him on campus soon)," Mullen said Thursday. "On our end everything's done. Now it's just waiting on other people." Gators Territory provided an update on what we know about Sapp this morning, which you can read here.

Kicking competition

Evan McPherson's decision to leave school early was a surprise and it left the Gators without a scholarship kicker on the roster. Florida does have a redshirt senior in Chris Howard and a graduate transfer in Jace Christmann, who kicked for Mullen at Mississippi State. The two will battle for the starting job. "It'll be a good little competition between those two guys. You know, obviously, Chris has been with the program since I've been here and I've seen unbelievable improvement of him from one year to the next within our program. I think, comes into the year with a lot of confidence. And then obviously, Jace, knowing Jace, recruiting Jace out of high school, having him play for me. Heck, you know, I mean he scored the points the last time we were in a stadium and I was just on the opposite sideline this time. He's the one that scored the points when we went out there to play him a couple years ago at Mississippi State against us. So, I know that he has experience and a background."

