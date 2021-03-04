GatorsTerritory - Notebook: Gators getting ready for first spring scrimmage

First scrimmage Saturday

The Gators will be back on the field Saturday night in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The scrimmage will be closed to media and fans. The scrimmage is the first real test for a lot of younger players in how they can handle playing under the lights in real, live, game situations. You can go live periods at times in practice, which Florida typically does at the end of spring practices, but to get into the stadium, under the lights, 11-on-11 changes the mood instantly. "I'm looking to see who could perform under pressure. You know, we've done some live periods of competition periods at the end of practice," linebackers coach Christian Robinson said. "Well, sometimes you get young guys and they know that 'Oh, something's on the line. Oh, we got sprints after practice. Oh, you know, someone's gonna talk to me if I mess up on the other side of the offense or defense.' It's, you see those guys in competition learning to deal with those emotions in the moment, you know, learning to deal with how I feel when there's thousands of people in the Swamp. That, that is something that you have to learn. That's why practice is so important."

If you can't do it in practice, you're not gonna do it in the game when your mom and your daddy are there, and you got everybody you know, and everybody yelling at you. These are moments where we prepare for the bigger ones. — Gators LB coach Christian Robinson

Mohamoud Diabate

The junior linebacker has made the move from Buck to inside linebacker. There was a transition, but now with the opportunity to have a full spring camp, he feels like he's getting the necessary reps and opportunities to play at a high level. Diabate made the move last year without ever having played middle linebacker, so he was trying to learn on the fly against real opponents, rather than now, where he can really focus in on himself and what he needs to do. "I didn't have the spring or anything so what a lot of people don't realize is I played D-end my whole life. So I ain’t ever had to backpedal with nobody. And then we come back from quarantine and I have to do that. The beginning of the season was really a feeling out process," he said. "Then midway I felt like the two weeks we got off for COVID, I felt like that was big. I wasn’t positive, so I was able to get a lot of work in during those two weeks. Once that week passed I started getting better and better every week. This year having the opportunity to have spring, having the time where I can get taught and developed and really learn the things of the position that I’ve never been able to learn. I’m really excited for that and I feel like it’s going to have a great effect on the season.”

Figuring out the offensive line