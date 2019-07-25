GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Football is officially back in Gainesville.

"Excited to get training camp going," said Gators head coach Dan Mullen on Thursday. "This is the 150th year of college football, so it's a great honor for us to be involved in the game that kind of kicks off the 150th year of college football. And then to get to do it in a game and which is going to be a great environment down in Orlando, Camping World Stadium and do it against two in-state rivals that don't always get to play. So I don't think you could have a more exciting start to the season."

The Gators held its annual media day gathering on Thursday, one day before kicking off fall camp.

This is the second season for Mullen and his staff in Gainesville, and he hopes his team's familiarity with the staff can help them progress quicker the next few weeks.

"They know what to expect and know what's about to come, what our expectations at practice and what practice is like," explained Mullen. "It limits question marks."

The Gators were able to turn around a four-win program to a ten-win program in just one season with Mullen and company at the helm. However, Mullen hopes his side doesn't let go of the fire that helped them turn things around so quickly.

"I certainly hope we still play with a chip on our shoulder. I hope we have that chip on our shoulder we look at last year and say, boy, there were a lot of great things that happened last year and there were a bunch things that weren't great and that you look at that and say, hey, there were some things we needed to be a lot better at last year and we have that chip on our shoulder to kind of get that back."

A chip necessary for these players to compete for reps.

"Mine is not really a position battle as far as it's always a rep battle," he said. "I don't like guys playing 70 plays in a game. It wears you down. You're going to be obviously, if the more players we can rotate through, the fresher and healthy year we stay through out the long part of the season, throughout the season as a whole. So my battles are all how many guys do we have that have earned rights to go play.

" It's a heck of a deal if you're three deep at a position that means everybody has to play what, maybe 25 to maybe somebody gets 25 to 30 plays in a game is a lot. Especially guys that are special team guys because now hey you get you're three deep at a position guys are getting 35 plays in a game including our or 40 plays in a game including offense or defense and special teams.

"Those are guys who are going to be healthy and fresh throughout the course of a season and throughout the long haul of a season," he added. "Ideally you would love to have at least 25 starters on offense and 25 starters on defense and then you can roll those 25 guys through and be comfortable."

New Leaders Emerge?

Mullen hopes that familiarity will help with leadership on the field.

"When you know what practice is going to be like, you know what training camp's going to be like, you know what a game week routine is. When you know all of those things as a player it's easier for you to step up as a leader because you're not trying to figure out what's going to happen," said Mullen. "When you look at guys like a C.J. [Henderson] that everyone looks to, knows is a great great player, and then he knows that, hey, when he speaks the team's going to respond to what he has to say.

"Feleipe Franks] now that has gone and played a bunch, when he speaks the team's -- like all our quarterbacks, I think our guys, even all of them, when you look at all three of the guys, they have played in games, that everyone has seen the work that they have put out, that when those guys speak and they know the routine they know the offense now, it's a little bit easier to lead. The wideouts especially you got a veteran group of wide outs that they know that they have put in plays, made plays, they know the offense, know what's to expect, it's easier to step out front and be a leader."

Talented wide receiver room

Florida's wide receiver room consists of not only experienced wide outs, but talented ones. One can argue that Billy Gonzales' group may just be the most talented room on the Gators roster.

"The one thing I'm excited about is that I think that is pretty special is the depth that we bring in that group," said Mullen. "I think the other thing that makes it great is the confidence -- when you have the depth and you have confidence in that group, you don't get into the point where you say, hey, you got two to three really special wide receivers that you're just trying to get those two or three guys the ball, when you have a depth and a group of talented guys that you have confidence in, you can let the defense dictate who gets the ball."

Which means Franks never has to force a throw to a certain receiver - diminishing errors.

"We can let the quarterback go through his reads and take what the defense gives, because we're pretty confident in every one of them being able to go make plays out there," added Mullen. "It allows you to kind of run the offense more and the quarterbacks to run the offense and say, hey, they're going to give us this throw or give us this matchup we feel great with that matchup. And if they're going to try to double this one guy, great we feel good with this guy over here. And you're bracketing these two, we'll go to the third option. I think that makes life easier within running the offense."

Mullen Continues to Build Depth at Other Positions

Although the receiver room is loaded with talent, Mullen and his staff knew it was going to be a few years before every position finds itself in that same position.

The coaches are focused on making sure they balance each position with their recruiting efforts the next few classes.

"We're getting there," he said. "I think the biggest one in us in taking the program over is that is creating that depth. You always have a little bit of attrition when you take over a new program of guys that came and this, I came to play in a different maybe style offense, the program was different a little bit when I came, so there was, there is an always sometimes a little bit of attrition that you get into.

"But overall I think our depth is good. I don't think it's great yet but I think we're going to get there within the next hopefully within the next two three years. We get where we feel really comfortable with our depth. Top to bottom."

Medical Report/Personnel Updates

Mullen confirmed GT's report that redshirt freshman David Reese is set to miss the season with an Achilles injury, however, there is an outside a chance of the defender to be ready to return by a bowl games.

"I mean he'll be on the edge, could possibly be on the edge for a bowl game," he said. "I mean it would be really, that could be pushing it, but what a great motivating factor that he wouldn't lose, he could save a year because of injury and still have the opportunity and motivating to get himself healthy back to even play in a bowl game which would be fantastic."

Meanwhile, Noah Banks is on track to return for fall camp, after not practicing with the team since suffering an epileptic episode last winter during bowl week prep. According to Mullen, "everybody else we feel ready to go."

"A couple other guys have some little small tweaks that might limit them, but not that we expect to have anything that would extend through the end of training camp," said Mullen. There will be guys with some limitations that were still coming back off of an injury. A guy sprained his ankle last week that might be slowed down, but nothing that would limit the extent of training camp."

The Gators will also receive a boost at receiver, well two boosts.

As we reported earlier, Florida freshman receiver Dionte Marks is reporting for fall camp, while Arjei Henderson is expected to be on campus this weekend. However, Florida is still waiting for a timeline for offensive lineman signee, Wardrick Wilson.

Stay with GT as we continue to bring in coverage from Florida's fall camp and media day.

















Q. And then Lamical said that he would know what this team is going to be this season by the end of fall camp. When is it clear for you and what is it that stands out that kind of let's you know?

DAN MULLEN: I would think -- well there's going to be a lot of different things that happen during the season but I think we'll have a much better idea of the type of team we're going to be sooner this year than we were last year because it was all a feeling out process. So I think we'll have a good idea what type of team we're going to be at the end of fall camp but then also during the course of the year we're going to have to deal with different adversities during the season and that we're not going to be, have to deal with in training camp. You have the adversity of success. How we're handling that. The adversity of failure, how we handle that. At times last year we didn't handle either of those two things very well. At times we did. So it's going to be how this team responds to that. When good things happen to us, can we keep the chip on our shoulder and the grind mentality to continue to work harder to get better. When bad things happen to us can we focus on getting back to work and making the things that we need to do to be better and do we have the that belief in ourselves that we can be a great team. We get put in a situation in a big game, where we got to go make a play to window we have the confidence and we expect to do that. As our guys said, the margins like that, the margin gets really tiny and do we have that mental toughness to handle the success, the mental toughness to handle the failure of things going bad and the mental toughness to finish and the confidence in ourselves to make plays and to think that we can be a championship team.











