Notebook: Gators heading to Missouri with a lot to gain

The Florida Gators (5-5, 2-5 SEC) travel to Columbia, Missouri this weekend to take on the Missouri Tigers (5-5, 2-4 SEC) for Florida's final conference game of the season. This will be the 11th all-time meeting between the two schools with the overall record tied at 5-5. Each of the last eight games in the series has been decided by 17 or more points, with some wild games mixed in there.

Stopping Tyler Badie

First off, what a name for a football player. Badie is having an incredible senior season for the Tigers. He leads the SEC in carries (200), yards (1,239), yards-per-game (123.9), and is second in the conference in rushing touchdowns (12). Missouri's offense goes as Badie does. Florida will need to stop the run on Saturday to come away with its sixth win of the season. "They give him the ball a lot. You look at their team and I don’t know that anybody else even gets the ball very much in the running game, in number of carries," Dan Mullen said of Badie on Wednesday. "They’re going to feed him the ball a bunch and he’s been an extremely productive player. He can run with power and I think he has elite speed as well. You’ve gotta do a great job. You can’t let him get to that second level because he has the ability to hit a home run.”

Who will play quarterback for Missouri?

Dan Mullen has already stated that the Gators will be sticking with Emory Jones as its starting quarterback this week. Anthony Richardson is healthy and could have a package but Jones is coming off a record-setting performance and Mullen is sticking with the older passer this week. Missouri, on the other hand, has played Connor Bazelak this season until head coach Eli Drinkwitz made a late move to bench Baselak in favor of redshirt freshman Brady Cook in a 31-28 win over South Carolina. Asked on Tuesday what the Tigers' quarterback situation would be this week, Drinkwitz balked at the opportunity to tip off Florida. “We’re going to have a great practice today,” Drinkwitz said to local reporters. “We’re going to compete today in practice, today and tomorrow. See where we’re at and who gives us the best chance to win.”

Run the ball to win