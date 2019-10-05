NOTEBOOK: Gators move the needle with several prospects following AU win
A boatload of Rivals250 prospects, including multiple five-star prospects, were present for the Gators' 24-13 victory against Auburn, and it's safe to say they are trending up with the majority of them.
With that being said, jump inside below to for several recruit reactions from Saturday's matchup inside the Swamp.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news