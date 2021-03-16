GatorsTerritory - Notebook: Gators running backs sharing the load; can defense stop the run?

The Florida Gators have a lot of running backs, five if you're keeping score at home. With only one ball to play with, it’s about getting the most out of everyone in the room, as well as finding ways to get them on the field. Does that mean one or two of the running backs could find their way into a new role, perhaps flexing out and playing some receiver?

Malik Davis, in particular, has shown real ability as a pass-catcher. He hauled in 31 catches for 377 yards.

“I’m willing to do whatever the team needs for us to win," Davis said. "If that requires me going out, flex out, then so be it.”

Nay'Quan Wright has also shown some ability in the passing game. He sounded more reluctant than Davis when asked about the possibility of moving around more within the offense.

“I’ve been playing running back my whole life, so I feel comfortable playing running back," Wright said. "But if my role is to go to the slot or whatever, that's where I'm gonna go."

It's not clear exactly what the offense will look like in 2021, or how the staff plans on getting all of the running backs on the field but it will definitely take some creativity.