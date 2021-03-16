GatorsTerritory - Notebook: Gators running backs sharing the load, can defense stop the run

Notebook: Gators running backs sharing the load, can defense stop the run
Crowded running back room
The Florida Gators have a lot of running backs, five if you're keeping score at home. With only one ball to play with, getting the most out of everyone in the room, as well as finding ways to get them on the field. Does that mean one or two of the running backs could find their way into a new role, perhaps flexing out and playing some receiver.
Malik Davis, in particular, has shown real ability as a pass-catcher. He hauled in 31 catches for 377 yards.
“I’m willing to do whatever the team needs for us to win," Davis said. "If that requires me going out, flex out, then so be it.”
Nay'Quan Wright has also shown some ability in the passing game. He sounded more reluctant than Davis when asked about the possibility of moving around more within the offense.
I've been playing running back my whole life so I feel comfortable playing running back," Wright said. "But if my role is to go to the slot or whatever, that's where I'm gonna go."
It's not clear exactly what the offense will look like in 2021, or how the staff plans on getting all of the running backs on the field but it will definitely take some creativity.
Defense playing with a chip on its shoulder
They heard the noise and they're tired of being asked about the 2020 season. Every adjective that could be used to describe how bad the defense performed in 2020 has been used and reused.
"Every day we're going over cut-ups of people jumping offside, saying, 'We can't do that.' Watching people fake, saying, 'We can't do that.' If everybody knows their assignment and we don't jump off the field, we get off the field easy," linebacker Amari Burney said.
The offense has seen a difference this spring as well.
"They’re playing with a chip on their shoulder. They hear people talking and they see the things people say. They’re definitely playing with a chip on their shoulder and ready to prove themselves this year.”
Stopping the run
One of the areas the defense needs to improve on is stopping the run. Florida finished 10th in the SEC, allowing 170.5 yards per game in 2020. Whether it's the defensive line not filling the right gaps, the outside linebacker not setting the edge, or missed tackles, the Gators just didn't get the job done. It's been a point of emphasis this spring.
"Them two transfers, I mean, Red and Valentino, they're keeping us clean as can be. In the scrimmages, I mean if they come off a double team that's a tackle for a loss for them," Burney said of the Gators' two defensive tackle transfers. "That's easy work for them. So I'm happy that they're here and they're contributing to the team."
"It's going to be exciting. I'm just going to say it's going to be very exciting for this defense to make plays. The enthusiasm, everything we're going to do, it's just going to be very exciting this year."