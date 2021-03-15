GatorsTerritory - Notebook: Gators wrapping up spring camp this week

Florida kicked off spring football camp a month early in 2021. It was a way to move on from a disappointing end to the 2020 season, as well as make sure the Gators could get in a full camp.

With camp ending this week, that leaves nearly six months until the first game. What will the Gators do now?

"Spring practice ends and guys are out on the road recruiting in May and you’re still in the time to watch your spring cut-ups," said Dan Mullen. "Then in June you have a lot of extra time and you’re doing your camps and there’s some visits. For us this year, you got to look, we had January and the beginning of February to get that cut-up review so we kind of shifted the calendar to then. Now we did spring practice a little bit earlier. Some of the stuff you would be doing in June with your spring cut-ups, you’re moving that into April. May, the guys aren’t out on the road recruiting so we’re doing a lot more of our February, March offseason stuff at that point. June, where normally you had some camps and visit and you’re mix and matching, my understanding, I mean June’s going to be an onslaught of just non-stops kids desperate go visit because they haven’t had the chance to visit anywhere. So it’s just going to be non-stop visiting recruiting. A lot of it was just set around trying to reset the schedule. I don’t know if there’s any more free time, there might be less free time this year to be honest with you because of how June is going to play out, and depending what they do if they’re going to keep a dead period. You have that dead period at the end of June and July where you can actually go see your family at some point, as a coach. I don’t know if they keep that or don’t keep that. They haven’t let us know yet. I have to then try to squeeze a little bit of family time in before that hits, if they eliminate that dead period for the coaching staff. It’s all just trying to balance the schedule and make it all fit with what we have to work with.”