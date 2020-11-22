GT OFFER: Receive 25% off an annual subscription AND a $75 digital gift code to Nike!

The next time Florida is driving with under a minute left in the first half, don't leave your seat for a bathroom break and concession run.

It's Grimes time.

Senior receiver Trevon Grimes made the play of his career earlier this month, going up over UGA’s Tyson Campbell and high-pointing the ball to come down with an 11-yard touchdown just before the break.

Grimes did it again Saturday, only this time he mossed two defensive backs. With the game tied at 10, quarterback Kyle Trask launched a deep pass and the 6-foot-4, 218-pound Grimes timed his jump perfectly to catch the ball over Vanderbilt’s Brendon Harris and Allan George.

His 34-yard touchdown was reviewed by officials, but Grimes maintained possession of the ball after he hit the ground and the call stood.

“Kyle put it up high and outside where Tre could go up,” UF coach Dan Mullen said of the pass. “Great ball placement. You want to put that ball where the defense doesn’t have a chance. You’re going to have to make a spectacular catch and Tre has the size and the athleticism and then the ball skills to go make that play.”

Grimes has now caught a touchdown in four straight games and has 22 receptions for 347 yards and six scores on the season. He, Kadarius Toney and Kyle Pitts became the first Gators trio with at least six TD receptions since Jabar Gaffney, Reche Caldwell and Taylor Jacobs in 2001.

Grimes’ latest touchdown gave the Gators their first lead of the game heading into the locker room.

“It was huge,” Trask said of the score. “We knew we were getting the ball back to start the second half and there was a little over three minutes left whenever we got the ball back right before halftime. We knew they’d been playing a lot of drop coverage.

“I saw Trevon had a good matchup on the outside and I just tried to throw it up to him. I know he’s a great player that can catch balls over anybody, so I really just had to give him a shot and he made a great play.”