Notebook: Houston delivers huge hit, McPherson rebounds from rare miss
Florida linebacker James Houston pumped the brakes on D’Wan Mathis’ wheels last Saturday.
Georgia’s backup quarterback showed off his legs after replacing starter Stetson Bennett in the third quarter. On his second play from scrimmage, Mathis picked up 17 yards on a designed run.
He rushed for two yards on a third-and-3 and picked up three more on fourth down, running over UF cornerback Marco Wilson. Mathis scrambled for his third carry in a row on the ensuing play, and it did not end well.
He escaped one of a career-high five quarterback hurries by Zachary Carter, but Houston stopped him in his tracks with a huge hit.
“I was covering the running back to the flat, and I saw the quarterback was stepping up and he looked like he wanted to run past the line of scrimmage,” Houston said. “And so I kind of squared up, waited for him to make his move and I attacked, and y’all saw the ending.”
The play by Houston would be Mathis’ final carry of the game. He was sacked three times in the fourth quarter, threw a pair of interceptions and finished with just 11 yards rushing.
No word on if he’s still licking his wounds from Houston’s hit.
“Everybody was pretty hyped up,” Houston said. “They all congratulated me, telling me I rung his bell and knocked him good.”
The Gators will face another dual-threat quarterback Saturday in Feleipe Franks, who rushed for a season-high 91 yards at Texas A&M. Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said Wednesday that Franks can “run through guys” when he takes off, but Houston plans to show no mercy on his former teammate.
“No sir. Everybody the same when they put that helmet on. If the opportunity presents itself, I ain't gonna let up on nobody,” Houston said. “I know Feleipe definitely thinks that. He had his little chirping battles with the defense over whether he would run somebody over on a certain play or not. Saturday we’re going to really get to definitely see if he’s about that or we about that. So, we’ll see.”
McPherson rebounds
Florida kicker Evan McPherson earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after making three field goals against UGA, including a pair of 50-yard kicks.
That put him up to five for his career, but McPherson also had his fifth miss in college against the Bulldogs. His 44-yard attempt in the fourth quarter was wide right.
“I did hit it pretty well,” he said. “With my ball flight, kicking into the wind kind of draws a little more. And so, I kind of just played for it and the ball cut through the wind more than I liked, and kind of just stayed out there.
“But, I mean, off the foot, I looked up and I thought it was gonna come back, but it ended up not. So, just missed it, moved on and came back and hit the 34-yarder. So back on track now.”
McPherson is now 8 of 9 on the season (88.9 percent) after making 17 of 19 attempts as a sophomore and freshman. He can count all the field goals he’s missed on one hand, and wants to keep it that way.
“I got no spaces left,” McPherson said, “so gonna have to really focus in and not miss any more, huh?”
Despite holding the highest field goal percentage in school history, McPherson hasn't received any preseason or postseason accolades during his college career. Monday was his first time being named SEC Player of the Week.
“That’s a huge honor,” he said. “One of my goals was to get it every week, so to get that first of the year is pretty special for me. So looking forward to trying to get it next weekend and the weeks to come. … You’re going to have those people that are doubting you and your abilities. For me, I would say it helps me.
“You kind of just have that chip on your shoulder and that thing you’re trying to achieve and trying to prove others wrong. So, I think coming into each season, I haven’t really been looked at as one of the best in the SEC or even the NCAA. So whenever I come out, I just try to just show everybody what I can do and that I am one of the best in the SEC and overall in college football.”
Trask recognized again
For the third day in a row, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was recognized for his record-setting performance against the Bulldogs.
He was named the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week on Wednesday, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced. Trask has appeared on the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list three times this season and is on the watch list for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Year Award.
He completed 30 of 43 attempts for a career-high 474 yards, the most in school history for regular season play and eight yards short of Tim Tebow's UF record 482 set in the 2010 Sugar Bowl. Trask tossed four touchdowns against the league’s top-ranked defense, becoming the first QB in SEC history to throw for four-plus TDs in five straight games.
Additionally, Trask was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the Maxwell Award Player of the Week and named to the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8, Manning Award Stars of the Week and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Honorable Mention list for his performance on Saturday.