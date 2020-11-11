Florida linebacker James Houston pumped the brakes on D’Wan Mathis’ wheels last Saturday.

Georgia’s backup quarterback showed off his legs after replacing starter Stetson Bennett in the third quarter. On his second play from scrimmage, Mathis picked up 17 yards on a designed run.

He rushed for two yards on a third-and-3 and picked up three more on fourth down, running over UF cornerback Marco Wilson. Mathis scrambled for his third carry in a row on the ensuing play, and it did not end well.

He escaped one of a career-high five quarterback hurries by Zachary Carter, but Houston stopped him in his tracks with a huge hit.

“I was covering the running back to the flat, and I saw the quarterback was stepping up and he looked like he wanted to run past the line of scrimmage,” Houston said. “And so I kind of squared up, waited for him to make his move and I attacked, and y’all saw the ending.”

The play by Houston would be Mathis’ final carry of the game. He was sacked three times in the fourth quarter, threw a pair of interceptions and finished with just 11 yards rushing.

No word on if he’s still licking his wounds from Houston’s hit.

“Everybody was pretty hyped up,” Houston said. “They all congratulated me, telling me I rung his bell and knocked him good.”

The Gators will face another dual-threat quarterback Saturday in Feleipe Franks, who rushed for a season-high 91 yards at Texas A&M. Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said Wednesday that Franks can “run through guys” when he takes off, but Houston plans to show no mercy on his former teammate.

“No sir. Everybody the same when they put that helmet on. If the opportunity presents itself, I ain't gonna let up on nobody,” Houston said. “I know Feleipe definitely thinks that. He had his little chirping battles with the defense over whether he would run somebody over on a certain play or not. Saturday we’re going to really get to definitely see if he’s about that or we about that. So, we’ll see.”