Florida's offense will once again feature a two-quarterback system this year, with Kyle Trask and Emory Jones both being used behind center. That wasn't the plan at the start of 2019, but a season-ending injury to Feleipe Franks thrusted Trask and Jones into action. Trask led the Gators to a comeback win at Kentucky and started the final 10 games, but Jones played against several SEC teams and the final two ACC opponents. "It just became so situational," UF quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson said about the usage of Jones and Trask. "It was really good that we were able to get both guys really quality reps in big-time moments. Everybody always talks about, 'How can you play two quarterbacks?' We just try to preach to those guys that when they run off, we use it to our advantage really. "You can coach the other guy up on the bench during the drive, kind of preparing him for what you're going to call when he goes in. I think it's on us to make sure that we get the most out of our players and put them in the position to be successful on a consistent basis week in and week out." Having Trask and Jones is not only advantageous for play calling, but quarterback depth in an uncertain college football season. With the potential of COVID-19 sidelining players, it helps to have more than one signal caller who's capable of handling the starting job. "I think depth is a huge advantage in any year, particularly in a year with such uncertainty," Johnson said. "That's definitely one of the things that will help us moving forward: that we have confidence that guys can go in the game and execute at a high level, not only at the quarterback position but throughout the entire offense. "I can say with certainty that Kyle and Emory are both operating at a high level and we feel comfortable giving those guys the reins. It's year three in the system for both of them. They understand things that we like, things that we don't like. Certain automatic checks, things of that nature. They've had a bunch of experience and a bunch of practice reps to be ready for that moment." How much more playing time is coming Jones' way? He'll still be used situationally, but could receive more snaps or even have entire drives to himself. His role will still vary week to week based on the opponent. "I think it will just continue to be depending on the game, depending on the game plan and how we feel like we can best help our team," Johnson said. "In order for us to reach our ultimate goal, we're going to need everybody in that quarterback room to operate at a high level at all times. I'm positive he'll be ready to go."

Jones more consistent, knowledgeable

On Wednesday, Johnson credited Trask for his 13-pound weight loss and the leadership he’s shown through the offseason. He also acknowledged the improvement Jones has made with his consistency and understanding of Florida’s offensive system. “Emory is a very special talent. In terms of his overall knowledge, we can run our base with both quarterbacks,” Johnson said. “He’s done a great job of improving on a day-to-day basis of just his consistency of performance. Emory, every time he’s gotten into games he’s played really, really well. “My challenge to him has always been, ‘Be consistent in everything that you do.’ He’s really continued to do that and improve. I love coaching Emory. I think he’s a fantastic player, a fantastic talent, and I can’t wait to watch him play.” Johnson said Jones is starting to make more of the “non-spectacular plays” that don’t attract SportsCenter but keep the offense on the field. Like Florida coach Dan Mullen, Johnson also noted how Jones gets the same play calls as Trask, but often produces different outcomes because of his dual-threat skill set. “He’s got a ton of juice in his arm,” Johnson said of Jones. “He’s continued to get better and better. His arm strength has never been a problem. He gets in the game and he’s really, really accurate with the ball as well. It all comes down to him putting everything together. “He has a completely different skill set and he can be dynamic and change the game with his legs as well. When you got somebody like that, who can do everything, it really makes it tough on the defense and it really changes the looks that you get. You get some premium looks to spin the rock, and he’s been able to do that for us, and I’ve been happy with his development so far.”

Johnson impressed with O-line, young WRs

Nearly three weeks into fall training camp, a couple position groups on offense have stood out to Johnson besides his own. He complimented UF offensive line coach John Hevesy for his unit’s play and singled out Florida’s underclassmen receivers. “I’ve been really impressed with our offensive line. I think Coach Hevesy does a fantastic job,” Johnson said. “Those guys continue to develop and just create a bunch of depth. We had a bunch of youth last year, some guys that we redshirted. “And then those young receivers: Xzavier Henderson and Ja'Quavion Fraziars, Ja’Markis Weston and Trent Whittemore. Some of those guys have stepped up and made a bunch of plays throughout the course of training camp. It’s been good to see the guys develop and hit their stride.” The four wideouts received extra reps during the first week of camp with projected starters Trevon Grimes, Jacob Copeland and Kadarius Toney missing practice. Johnson said that time was also beneficial for his quarterbacks, who were forced to raise their game. “It was great,” Johnson said. “I think those guys got a lot of valuable reps, particularly for the young guys. But even for the quarterbacks who have been here, it put them in a position where they had to elevate others’ level of play with their own. Regardless of who’s out there, we’ve gotta continue to go and get our reads and make sure that we’re operating at a really high level in practice on a consistent basis.”

