GatorsTerritory - Notebook: Mike White, Noah Locke preview matchup against Oral Roberts

Mike White on communication adjustment

“Definitely more yelling, definitely harder to communicate, probably more miscommunication. Not only among staff, but amongst players as well. "You know, par for the course. Another obstacle because of the pandemic. It’s something that we've all had to overcome, but at this point this season we're all used to it now.”

Mike White on how dangerous Oral Roberts is

“Incredibly dangerous. One of the most difficult matchups for us defensively all year. They really battled last night. Obviously, a championship caliber team that's on a great run. "It starts with how they spread and how they shoot it. Their top six can all pass, dribble, and shoot it really really well. Led by Abmas, obviously the nation’s leading scorer as well as O’Banner who shoots it as well as any post player that we have played since I have been at Florida. He comes in at 6’8 and shoots it like a two guard."

Mike White on Tyree Appleby

“He seems fine, seems normal. He was happy and smiling this morning. Facial Laceration is the diagnosis. He has a bandage on his head, and he is a game time decision. That’s all I know.”

Mike White on the keys to locking down Oral Roberts

"I don't know how we can guard them conventionally, effectively. These guys are just that good offensively. If you look at the run they made here recently, the confidence level at which they’re playing at, it is unbelievable. It definitely makes for a tough scout because I don't think we can pull any trickery with these guys either. We’re still working on a game plan, you know? We’ll probably be working on it until the tip. We’ll probably have to make some adjustments on the move during the game.”

Noah Locke on yesterday’s performance

"I feel like it was a great fight for us. This whole year we have been resilient with a lot of things. You know, we weren't ready to leave. We talked about it in timeouts and at halftime to continue it throughout the whole game. We weren't ready to leave."

Noah Locke on Tre Mann's shot and performance and what he brings to the table for the matchup with Oral Roberts

"You know, it's big. It was a great shot for him and I feel like everyone contributed. For him to make that shot was big and we need that kind of a performance from him and the rest of the guys throughout the tournament. "It's great to have someone like that on the team. it is great that we have him to depend on to make those shots. We're excited for the next game."

Noah Locke on knowing who Oral Roberts was before the tournament

"No, I honestly had no idea who they were. I found out when they won though that they are in the summit conference. They are a great team though and we are excited for the opportunity to play them."

Noah Locke on playing a Cinderella