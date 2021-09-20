Notebook: Moving on from Alabama and into rivalry week

No moral victories

The way Florida played Saturday night should make you feel good about the Gators. Florida looked more physical than Alabama up front. Florida was able to run the ball at will and held Alabama to under 100 rushing yards. A missed extra point could be the real difference in changing how the course of the game unfolded but, at the end of the day, if you lose by two or by 60 a loss is a loss. "I don't know if many people thought, you know, outside of our locker room, I probably heard a lot of people think, 'Oh, you know, I don't know if Florida has a chance to win the game.' But our guys expected to win the game, you know, to be perfectly honest with you. I mean, they're pretty disappointed that we didn't."

Anthony Richardson's hamstring

The backflip heard around the college football world sent social media into a frenzy. First of all, a 6'4", 240 pound human doing a backflip is a sight to see but after a week of treatment for a hamstring sprain, watching Anthony Richardson float through the air upside down sent social media into a frenzy. Ultimately, the gameplan wasn't going to involve Richardson. He was the, "break glass in case of an emergency fire alarm and that emergency never came. Richardson was cleared medically to play. The decision to rest Richardson ultimately came down to caution. "He practiced all week, you know, and that's what gets into it.," Dan Mullen said. "Like, he was cleared to play in the game but there's a big difference between, 'I'm cleared to play in the game, I'm not going to be 100% but I can't make the injury worse,' and, 'I'm cleared to play in the game, I'm not 100%, and this one to two week injury could turn into a six week injury,' and those are always big differences. And so, you know, for us, we'll see how he responds this week and hopefully, with the type of, you know, when you're looking at a hamstring issue, we did an MRI on Friday, it came back much better than we thought it would be. But, you know, not still at 100%. So we wanted to be pretty precautious to, you know, in meeting with the medical staff, there was a pretty solid feeling [that] if he didn't play in the game, we continue, we're ahead of where we were that he would be 100% by this Saturday."

