OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription and get the rest of 2020 for FREE when using promo code GT2020

Following his team’s loss at Texas A&M, Dan Mullen discussed the crowd size in College Station and how much of a “major factor” it played.

He wanted to move on from the subject Monday, deflecting questions from reporters about his plea for UF to ‘pack the Swamp’ versus LSU.

Florida’s third-year coach was first asked if he had a discussion with Gators athletics director Scott Stricklin, who distanced himself from Mullen’s comments after the game.

“No,” he said, “I’ve been worried about trying to beat LSU.”

Mullen stated twice Saturday that he wanted to see 90,000 in attendance against the Tigers after Governor Ron DeSantis said last week all stadiums in Florida could operate at full capacity.

UF president Kent Fuchs tweeted Sunday that the school remains committed to following CDC guidelines at athletic events. Mullen was asked if he heard from Fuchs or regrets his comments.

“I've been preparing for LSU,” he said. “But, I mean I'll be honest, I think if you look at what we’ve been able to do, the safety precautions we have that our players have followed, our coaches follow, our staff follows, I think we're a model of safety of what we've been doing during this time period.

“So, I'm really proud of how we’ve handled everything and how safe we've been with everything we're doing and all the precautions we've had in place during this time.”

Texas A&M announced a crowd of 24,709, but Mullen said afterward “there must have been 50,000” in the stands. He reiterated his desire Monday to have more fans for home games after 15,120 attended the opener against South Carolina.

“I think Texas A&M created a great atmosphere,” Mullen said. “I thought they did a great job of doing that. I haven't talked to people because I've been really focused on trying to beat LSU. But whatever our government officials all say and what everybody does for the game, what we do need to do is however many people they allow into the stadium, we need to try to work as hard as we can — all the Gator fans and all of us — to create the best game-day atmosphere we can.”