Notebook: Mullen deflects on crowd comments, has 'emotional' Sunday
Following his team’s loss at Texas A&M, Dan Mullen discussed the crowd size in College Station and how much of a “major factor” it played.
He wanted to move on from the subject Monday, deflecting questions from reporters about his plea for UF to ‘pack the Swamp’ versus LSU.
Florida’s third-year coach was first asked if he had a discussion with Gators athletics director Scott Stricklin, who distanced himself from Mullen’s comments after the game.
“No,” he said, “I’ve been worried about trying to beat LSU.”
Mullen stated twice Saturday that he wanted to see 90,000 in attendance against the Tigers after Governor Ron DeSantis said last week all stadiums in Florida could operate at full capacity.
UF president Kent Fuchs tweeted Sunday that the school remains committed to following CDC guidelines at athletic events. Mullen was asked if he heard from Fuchs or regrets his comments.
“I've been preparing for LSU,” he said. “But, I mean I'll be honest, I think if you look at what we’ve been able to do, the safety precautions we have that our players have followed, our coaches follow, our staff follows, I think we're a model of safety of what we've been doing during this time period.
“So, I'm really proud of how we’ve handled everything and how safe we've been with everything we're doing and all the precautions we've had in place during this time.”
Texas A&M announced a crowd of 24,709, but Mullen said afterward “there must have been 50,000” in the stands. He reiterated his desire Monday to have more fans for home games after 15,120 attended the opener against South Carolina.
“I think Texas A&M created a great atmosphere,” Mullen said. “I thought they did a great job of doing that. I haven't talked to people because I've been really focused on trying to beat LSU. But whatever our government officials all say and what everybody does for the game, what we do need to do is however many people they allow into the stadium, we need to try to work as hard as we can — all the Gator fans and all of us — to create the best game-day atmosphere we can.”
Mullen on Smith return, Prescott injury
Two of Mullen’s former quarterbacks put him through a range of emotions Sunday.
During staff meetings, his phone started blowing up with calls and messages about the Washington-Los Angeles game. Alex Smith, his QB at Utah, made his return from a 2018 leg injury that almost had to be amputated.
“A very emotional deal to see him back out there, knowing everything that he’s been through, knowing the fight, the battle that he’s been through,” Mullen said. “A special moment for him, his family, for everybody. Probably one of the great comeback stories in NFL history, in sports history, coming back from an injury like that.”
A grueling rehab process awaits his quarterback at Mississippi State, Dak Prescott, who suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle against New York Giants. MSU’s Nick Fitzgerald and former Florida QB Feleipe Franks had similar injuries under Mullen.
He received the news on Prescott “within an hour or two” of seeing Smith play.
“You get the call that Dak’s out with a dislocated ankle. You see it right away, you know what it is unfortunately. Very unfortunate,” Mullen said of the Dallas Cowboys star. “I’ve seen a couple of those before, and you know what it is as soon as it happens. I know we sent him messages and our prayers are with him out there.
“Despite everything else we had going on, the emotional day of seeing the roller coaster of both of those two guys, guys who are former players that you care about, you love so much. For them and their families and everybody to have to go through that, it was a pretty crazy day.”